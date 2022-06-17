Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq is a father of six children. He has sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah with ex-wife Shaunie, a stepson, Myles, from Shaunie’s previous relationship, as well as a daughter, Taahirah, with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh. Although the 7-foot All-Star seems like a big softie, he will be the first to let you know that he doesn’t take it easy on his offspring. In an interview with People, he laughed about how serious he is about education. “I expect them to do their best,” he said. “My son got a D on a paper one time, and he said he couldn’t find the information. I went off,” he laughed. “I said, ‘Let me tell you something, buddy. You’ve got Google. You got Bing. What do you mean you can’t find it? When I was your age, I had to go to a neighbor’s house and buy an encyclopedia.’ ”

