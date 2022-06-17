Father’s Day is right around the corner (Don’t worry, it’s not too late to get a gift!). So we thought we would take a little time to honor some of our favorite dads who also just happen to be amazing athletes. These dads always have their little ones in their hearts and by their side for a little inspiration and a lot of love.
Tiger Woods
Golf great Tiger Woods has two kids with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Daughter Sam is 14, and son Charlie is 13. Charlie seems to have inherited his father’s golf game and drew lots of comparisons to his famous dad when the two played together at the 2021 PNC Championship, Although Tiger’s kids tend to stay out of the spotlight, they showed up to support their dad during his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in March of 2022. Sam even made a touching speech before Tiger accepted his honor.
Russell Wilson
The Seahawks quarterback shares two children, 19-month-old son Win Harrison and 4-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, with his wife, singer Ciara. Ciara also has a son Future Zahir, with her ex, Future. Although the couple already has their hands pretty full, the NFL player is thinking about expanding their family. In a March 2022 appearance on the Ellen show, Wilson got down on one knee and asked Ciara for more babies. “Serious question,” he started. “Can we have more babies?”
Usain Bolt
Since his 2017 retirement, World’s Fastest Man, Usain Bolt, has slowed down. And since he’s no longer racing, he has a lot more time for dad duty. The Olympic sprinter welcomed twins Thunder and Saint Leo with his partner, Kasi Bennett in 2021. The couple also has a daughter, Olympia Lightning, who was born in May of 2020.
Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter has three daughters with his wife Hannah, Bella Raine, 4, Story Grey, 3, and River Rose, 6 months. Although he’s outnumbered in his household, the former baseball star says he loves being a girl dad. “Every day there’s something new, and they learn something new every single day. It’s been wonderful. It’s been more than I ever could’ve imagined,” he told People in an interview.
Shaquille O’Neal
Shaq is a father of six children. He has sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah with ex-wife Shaunie, a stepson, Myles, from Shaunie’s previous relationship, as well as a daughter, Taahirah, with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh. Although the 7-foot All-Star seems like a big softie, he will be the first to let you know that he doesn’t take it easy on his offspring. In an interview with People, he laughed about how serious he is about education. “I expect them to do their best,” he said. “My son got a D on a paper one time, and he said he couldn’t find the information. I went off,” he laughed. “I said, ‘Let me tell you something, buddy. You’ve got Google. You got Bing. What do you mean you can’t find it? When I was your age, I had to go to a neighbor’s house and buy an encyclopedia.’ ”
Steph Curry
The NBA superstar has three children, Riley, Ryan and Canon, with his wife Ayesha. The world got to know Riley as she stole the show at many of her dad’s post-game press conferences, something that didn’t seem to bother Curry one bit. In fact, Ayesha says Steph’s patience with the kids is one of the things she loves most about him. “The thing I love about him is that he’s not too cool for school. He’ll get down on the floor and play with the girls. He’ll put on dress-up clothes if he has to, and he’s very patient, which is something I’m not. We balance each other out,” she said in a 2016 interview.
LeBron James
LeBron James has three kids with his wife Savannah, sons LeBron Jr. (Bronny) and Bryce and daughter, Zhuri. Although his oldest son, Bronny, was featured on a 2021 Sports Illustrated cover, it was for his skills in a different sport. As LeBron Sr. told Jimmy Kimmel, his son is all about that gaming life. “Bronny plays video games all day,” LeBron told Hall. “I mean, he loves basketball, he plays basketball, loves being a big brother to his little brother and sister. But video games is his thing.”
Russell Westbrook
NBA star, Russell Westbrook, is a proud father of the three children, 4-year-old Noah and twin 3-year-old daughters, Jordyn and Skye, whom he shares with his wife, Nina. Westbrook knows his job comes with criticism from die-hard Laker fans who give him the business when their team can’t pull out a win. But the loving husband and father has let fans know that his wife and children are off-limits. After Nina shared her frustration with the death threats and other harassment she and the kids have received on Twitter, Westbrook quickly backed her up. “I 100 percent stand behind my wife and how she’s feeling,” he said in a post-game press conference. “This is just a game. When it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue.”
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum’s team may have lost the NBA championship, but he is winning at home. Deuce, his adorable 4-year-old son, is never far from Dad’s side in the locker room and at press conferences. And while Tatum has a very demanding job, he makes sure work never gets in the way of being a great dad.”My mindset was not to sacrifice either, that I was going to be the best father as I could, as well as the best basketball player. There was no guideline, or there was no, you know, exact way to do it. It was all about what was natural,”
Odell Beckham Jr.
2022 got off to a great start for Odell Beckham Jr. Just weeks after his team won the 2022 Super Bowl, the NFL wide receiver welcomed his first child, Zydn, with girlfriend Lauryn Wood. Beckham shared his excitement about his new son’s arrival in an Instagram post. He wrote in part, “Man man man. Where do I even begin? This is as real as it gets,” Beckham wrote. “This last week has been one that I truly could never forget... 2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better.”
Magic Johnson
NBA superstar, Magic Johnson, has three adult children, Andre, EJ, and Elisa. While the Laker’s legend has grown to become a loving and supportive dad, he says he couldn’t have done it without his wife, Cookie. He paid tribute to her in an Instagram post, “Cookie, our 30 year marriage has been the best time of my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “Ever since the day I laid eyes on you in 1978 I knew you were the one for me. I thank God every day for you and for bringing you into my life! You’ve made me a better man, person, husband, father, and businessman,” he wrote.
