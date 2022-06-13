Father’s Day is June 19, a time to celebrate the special dads, uncles, grandfathers and father-figures in your life. But what do you get for the guy who says he wants nothing but a nap and some uninterrupted time in front of the television? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From cool cocktails to fun board games, we’ve rounded up some of the best Father’s Day gifts at every price point for the special dads in your life.
Avatar Sunglasses - Coco and Breezy Eyewear, $255
Help your favorite dad elevate his sunglass game in this updated twist on the always-stylish aviator frame from Coco and Breezy. The company was founded in 2009 by Minnesota-born twin sisters and designers Corianna and Brianna Dotson, who also happen to be the creators of Prince’s infamous third-eye sunglasses. And as a bonus, shipping is free on all U.S. orders.
Shea Moisture Ultimate Beard Kit, $29.97
You already know the wonders Shea Moisture products can do for your hair. Now, just wait until you see what they can do for Dad’s beard. Shea Moisture’s Ultimate Beard Kit is a collection of products made from maracuja and shea butter. The beard wash, conditioner and balm is an easy three-step process that will keep dad’s beard looking its best.
Custom Engraved Hennessy X.O Bottle - Reserve Bar, $124
For the dad who loves a good cognac, a bottle of Hennessy X.O just might be the perfect gift. The X.O stands for “extra old” when describing this timeless cognac that has been perfected over 150 years. But you can make it even more special in select states by gifting a custom engraved bottle at reservebar.com.
Bevel Pro All-in-One Clipper, $329.95
The Bevel Pro All-in-One Clipper + Trimmer is the newest Bevel tool designed for both the professional barber and DIY dad. The Bevel Pro has some seriously high-tech features, including the world’s first leverless electronic gap adjustment, an LED display and double the battery life of the competition. It’s the essential tool to give Dad the best cut ever.
Scapegrace Black Gin, $46.99
Happy hour just got a little happier with Scapegrace Black, the world’s first naturally black gin that changes color when you add a mixer. It’s naturally black because it’s made with botanical extracts including, aronia berry, saffron, pineapple, butterfly pea and sweet potato. Dad will impress all of his guests when his Scapegrace Black gin turns light lavender when he adds in a little tonic.
It Hits Different Collection - Scotch Porter, $279.99
No matter his mood, there’s a scent in the It Hits Different Collection from Scotch Porter that is perfect for Dad. The four fragrances range from sandalwood and leather to verbena and bergamot. All it takes is a couple of spritzes to the wrists to keep him smelling good all day.
Lyrically Correct Trivia Game - 90s & 2000s Hip-Hop/R&B Edition, $24.99
Put Dad’s lyrical knowledge to the test with Lyrically Correct, a trivia game designed for the music enthusiast. Couples Tiffany and Donte Jones and Nicollette and Juelz Rhodes created this game that tests players on their knowledge of lyrics from some of the hottest songs across a variety of genres. It may be a gift for Dad, but your entire family will love this game designed to bring Black friends and families together to celebrate good Black music.
North Star Ona - Middleton Made Knives, $380
Dad will love preparing his meals with the North Star Ona from Middleton Made Knives. South Carolina-native Quentin Middleton has been making knives for top chefs since 2010. And with a blade that is made from S35VN stainless steel and a titanium-made handle, the North Star Ona just as beautiful as it is effective.
Utility Shoulder Bag - A Cold Wall, $390
No more carrying his stuff around. With the Utility Shoulder Bag from A Cold Wall, Dad will have his own stylish man bag to keep all of his personal belongings. And because it comes in cool neutral colors, you might even want to hold it down for him every now and then.
Powerbeats Pro - Beats by Dre - $249.99
Workouts are a lot easier with the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds from Beats by Dre. These sweat-proof earbuds are designed to keep the music going during the toughest workout sessions. Dad will love that a quick 5-minute charge will give him an hour-and-a-half of listening time.
