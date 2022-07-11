Who Is Virginia Lamp?

How Ginni Thomas Found Her Influence

Virginia Lamp is hand full. No one can deny that. She grew up in Omaha in an extremely conservative family. She knew that she wanted to work in Republican politics as a teenager. Lamp is a lawyer and lobbyist who constantly speaks out about America becoming too liberal. During the Trump presidency, Lamp was in close contact with Trump and his team. There is evidence that after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, she sent texts to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to overturn the results. She was present during the Jan 6. attack on the Capitol even though she claims she left early. Her involvement with political affairs has made people question if there is a political conflict of interest since her husband is a Supreme Court justice.



