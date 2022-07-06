Appointed to the Supreme Court

In 1990, President Bush appointed Thomas to the United States Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. Thurgood Marshall retired from the Supreme Court in 1991, leaving Bush the responsibility of choosing a new justice. Despite the criticism from civil rights groups, Bush chose Thomas, making him the second Black man to serve on the Supreme Court. During the trials, Thomas avoided all questions about abortion and a sexual misconduct case was brought against him by Anita Hill, a former employee of the EEOC. The case was found to not have enough evidence and was thrown out. Today, Hill still believes that she was treated unfairly and President Joe Biden has even apologized for the way the case was handled. Thomas was confirmed to the Court after being voted 52 to 48.