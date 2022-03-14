The question of whether Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, attended the Jan. 6th rally had been subject to scrutiny in investigations by the New York Times and the New Yorker. Twitter posts from Thomas’s account “sending her love” to the protesters at the Jan. 6th rally. (Thomas indicated to Slate that she sent the posts before the rally turned violent).

Advertisement

As CNN notes, Thomas broke her silence in a rare interview with the conservative publication the Washington Free Beacon. Thomas states that she attended the rally that day, but left before former President Donald Trump gave his speech and had no role in planning it.

From CNN:

“I was disappointed and frustrated that there was violence that happened following a peaceful gathering of Trump supporters on the Ellipse on 6 January,” she told the Free Beacon, a conservative site.

Ginni Thomas’s political consulting firm work and her husband’s judicial duties have also been under a microscope. Many experts have called on Judge Thomas to recuse himself in cases where their interests may intertwine. Ginni Thomas stated that they don’t get involved in each others’ work.

“Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles and aspirations for America,” Thomas told the Free Beacon. “But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too,” she said. “Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,” she said.

Federal law requires justices to recuse themselves from any proceeding in which their “impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” It also compels justices to recuse if their spouse has “an interest that could be substantially affected by the outcome” of the case. Right now, the Supreme Court doesn’t have an enforcement mechanism or procedure for recusal–it’s left up to the judge to determine that.

So, when the Court approved the house committee to obtain documents from the Trump White House and Judge Thomas was the only dissenting opinion, it makes you think, doesn’t it?

