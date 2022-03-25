Almost two weeks ago, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, did a rare interview stating she attended the Jan. 6th rally, but had no role in planning it and left before the violence broke out. New revelations will no doubt bring forth more questions about how involved she was in trying to overturn election results.

Advertisement

Both CBS News and the Washington Post report Thomas repeatedly urged then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in urgent text exchanges in the critical weeks following the vote. The 29 texts do not directly reference Justice Thomas or the Supreme Court. However, the talks occurred when “President Trump was already eyeing a potential hearing at the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The messages were among the 2,320 text messages that Meadows provided the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

From CBS News:

The texts how for the first time how Ginni Thomas used her access to Trump’s inner circle to encourage and seek to guide the president’s strategy to overturn the election results — and how receptive and grateful Meadows said he was to receive her advice. Among Thomas’ stated goals in the messages was for lawyer Sidney Powell, who promoted incendiary and unsupported claims about the election, to become “the lead and the face” of Trump’s legal team.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $200 Samsung MX Sound Tower Pump up the sound

Get the room jumping with 500 watts of power. Pump up the music and keep the good vibes flowing. Shop at Samsung

Although the texts do not implicate Justice Clarence Thomas knowing what Ginni was doing, people will turn an eye to the Supreme Court case ruling, regarding former President Trump’s court documents in January. The Supreme Court voted 8-1, with Justice Thomas’s only dissenting opinion. As calls grow for Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to recuse herself in an upcoming affirmative action case, it’s funny no one asked Justices Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett to do the same, regarding their conflicts of interest.