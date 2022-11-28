At this year’s BET Soul Train Awards, the ladies of Xscape looked flawless as they accepted the Lady of Soul Award. It was presented to them by So So Def founder and producer Jermaine Dupri.

The legendary group—consisting of Kandi Buruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and sisters LaTocha and Tameka Scott—also performed a medley of hits including “Who Do I Run To?,” “My Little Secret” and “Just Kickin It.” Tameka “Tiny” Harris later told Entertainment Tonight:

“We’ve been watching Soul Train pretty much all our lives and to get the Lady of Soul Award, to be recognized years after we [started] all our hard work, it’s an amazing honor.”

What was even more amazing is the composure the group managed to keep onstage despite a wardrobe mishap that happened earlier that evening. There seemed to be some confusion about why LaTocha wore an outfit that was completely out of sync with her bandmates on the Soul Train Awards red carpet.

She took to Instagram to share that “they didn’t tell [her] anything” and “there’s more to this than people know.” Buruss quickly replied to her claim saying she “chose to have a separate stylist from the rest of the group” and asked her to stop spreading “false narratives.”

Scott then revealed that Buruss apparently blocked her on Instagram. Though Xscape kicked off the R&B Music Experience tour on November 19, Scott refused to be a part of it. She said it’s because the promoter for it allegedly threatened her husband’s life, but the rest of the girls still chose to participate.

She took to Instagram story to share her side of the story:

“The reason I am not doing the tour is because the promoter the girls are on tour with threatened my husbands life. The promoter was initially brought to the table by my husband for a few shows...the deal went left over a situation that could have been resolved!! The promoter then reference getting my husband’s ‘head touched’ and me being a widow. Would you have gone on tour with him?????”

None of the women of Xscape have publicly responded to these claims, though LaTocha is now dealing with rumors that her husband is having a baby with another woman. Hopefully, things will get less chaotic for this brilliant singer very soon.