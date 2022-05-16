Ever-popular 90s girl groups SWV and Xscape will be getting the series treatment for a new show on Bravo.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the network officially greenlit a new show starring the groups for a forthcoming unscripted show, tentatively titled XSCAPE/SWV (a little on the nose, but it gets right to the point!) Per Deadline, the project will be produced by Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Productions in tandem with Stephanie R. Gayle and Michael Lang who will all serve as executive producers. All members of both groups will serve as executive producers as well.

The official series synopsis per Deadline:

Following their epic Verzuz performance, the ladies of Xscape and SWV reunite once again to prepare for a show that promises to reignite their music careers. There is much at stake for these powerhouse women as they navigate different stages in their lives, both personally and professionally. From celebrating the power of collaboration and sisterhood to pushing to overcome obstacles, there is no shortage of wonder in watching two of the most iconic female R&B groups of the ’90s come together for this multi-part limited series.

In addition to this news, both groups also made an appearance at the inaugural Lovers and Friends Festival which took place across two days in Las Vegas. (which coincidentally, is exact same city where this year’s Billboard Music Awards took place. Granted that function was at the MGM Grand Garden Arena while the aforementioned function took place at the Festival Grounds. But who’s comparing?)

So what do y’all think? Are you here for an XSCAPE/SWV series, let us know in the comments.