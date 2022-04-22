Brittney Griner, WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been landing dunks, blocking shots and scoring record high points per game since she was in high school. Griner was destined to succeed, using her skills on the court to lead her high school, college and professional basketball teams.



Her recent detainment in Russia comes at the height of Russian-American tensions. However, it’s easy to let the situation outshine all her achievements. Well, just for you, we’ve compiled a glimpse into her journey to becoming a women’s basketball star.

After every challenge, she came back and she came back BETTER.