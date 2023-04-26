The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time

Can I Kick It?

The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time

As hip hop turns 50, let's give Adidas a bow for being the sneaker brand in popular culture, collabing with the likes of Kanye West, Pharell and Bad Bunny.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: David Corio/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Although Nike and Jordan are the kings of the sneaker game, Adidas has always given them a run for their money.

Early in the 1980s, they were the preeminent shoe in popular culture thanks to the legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC. Even Michael Jordan was a fan of the German sneaker brand before he signed with the Swoosh in 1984.

In the 21st Century, some of the freshest artists in rap and some of the greatest NBA players have had signature Adidas kicks, including Kanye West and Kobe Bryant. With 2023 being the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, it only makes sense that we list some of the best sneakers from one of the genre’s favorite brands.

Adidas Superstar

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: Jemal Countess/WireImage (Getty Images)

The classic of all classics. This sneaker was popularized by Run-DMC when they were at the peak of their powers. Their 1986 song, “My Adidas” made every hip-hop head want to own a pair of Adidas superstars with their tracksuits.

Adidas Stan Smith

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: Melodie Jeng (Getty Images)

These kicks were originally called the “Robert Haillet” after the French tennis player of the same name. After his retirement, they were dubbed the “Stan Smith,” named after an American tennis player. To this day they will always be a clean and simple sneaker for those who just want to be fresh.

Adidas Samba

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: Jeremy Moeller (Getty Images)

Originally released as an indoor soccer shoe during the 1940s, this sneaker has turned into a trendy sneaker for Gen-Zers on social media to get fresh.

Adidas Pro Model

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: StockX

Although it just looks like a high-top version of the Superstar, the Pro Model was released years before its low-top version. The Pro Model was a popular basketball shoe during the 1970s and was often worn by then-Bucks center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Adidas Gazelle

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: Ollie Millington/Redferns (Getty Images)

Like many models on this list, the Gazelle was a performance shoe worn by track and field athletes during the 1960s. It was even worn by successful track athlete and Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph.

Adidas Campus

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: Jeremy Moeller (Getty Images)

Not the most popular sneaker Adidas catalog, but it’s a prominent kick for skaters to wear when they are trying out new tricks on their board.

Adidas Crazy 8

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: GOAT

Are you a true hoops fan if you didn’t know Kobe Bryant was signed to Adidas before Nike? Originally called the KB8 when it was released in 1997, this sneaker is now called the Crazy 8 thanks to Kobe’s crazy moves and its unique design. The Black Mamba famously wore these sneakers when he won the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest.

Adidas The Kobe

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: HEATHER HALL/AFP (Getty Images)

Kobe’s first signature sneaker, “Frobe” put up huge numbers in these kicks. My favorite colorway of this sneaker is the all-yellow pair he wore during the 2001 All-Star Game.

Adidas EQT Elevation

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE (Getty Images)

The unique design on these sneakers will be remembered for Kobe’s incredible performance during the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest, which he won.

Adidas Conductor

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: Stockx

Initially released during the 1970s as basketball sneakers, they grew in popularity thanks to Patrick Ewing, who donned them multiple times during his tenure with the New York Knicks.

Adidas Attitude

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: Nice Kicks

Along with popularizing the Conductors, Knicks great Patrick Ewing also made kids in New York City want the Adidas Attitude, which was released in 1986.

Adidas Top Ten

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: Adidas

This basketball shoe was popular among sneakerheads in Detroit during the 1970s. Pistons Center and NBA Hall of Famer Bob Lanier often were these kicks during his time in the Motor City.

Adidas Ultra Boost

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: Adidas

Yeezy sneakers weren’t the only reason for Adidas’ renaissance during the mid-2010s. This shoe model played a huge part in the brand growing in popularity. These sneakers are among the most comfortable shoes in the world and were a go-to for runners and sneakerheads alike.

Adidas Yeezy 750

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: Valerie Macon (Getty Images)

After his departure from Nike, Kanye West’s first signature sneaker with the three stripes was highly anticipated. Although it took some time for it to grow on fans, it became one of the most sought-after sneakers of 2015.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350

Image for article titled The 15 Freshest Adidas Sneakers of All Time
Photo: Melodie Jeng (Getty Images)

Ye’s second signature sneaker with Adidas was much more wearable and easier for sneakerheads to accept. This simple design was a hit among sneaker fans and is still one of the Chicago rapper’s most popular sneaker models with Adidas.

