Kobe has been called “Bean,” or “Black Mamba,’’ or just “Kobe.” Whatever you know or knew him as just know that Kobe Bean Bryant is one of the greatest players in the history of basketball and if you run into the right fan, they consider the greatest of all time.

During his NBA career, he was a five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, one-time MVP, 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA and 12-time defensive team.

His play on the court and his “Mamba Mentality” off of it has inspired millions of people in a plethora of professions. Unfortunately, Bryant and his 13-year-daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

We all mourned his death, and now we share his legacy. Here is the evolution of Kobe Bryant.