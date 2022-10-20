Nominees for the 2022 Soul Train Awards are finally here! This year’s ceremony is set to be hosted by comedian and Black-ish star Deon Cole, who’ll be bringing the funny for audiences when they gather in Las Vegas next month.

“Hosting the Soul Train Awards is a dream come true. I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two-step ,” Cole said in a statement provided to The Root. “It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop.”

This year’s nominees include a handful of our faves and some first-timers so without further ado, let’s get into it!