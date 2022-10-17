A fashion designer who contributed his skills and talents to Beyoncé’s chart-topping album, Renaissance, is speaking out against the multi-Grammy-winning artist’s stylist Marni Senofonte, alleging that her team has yet to pay him for services rendered.

Per ET, Nusi Quero made the claims last week via a since-deleted Instagram post. However, on Thursday, Beyoncé’s publicist sent out a statement addressing Quero, clarifying that he had indeed been paid in installments and stating that there’s proof of every last payment.

“It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed,” the publicist said in the statement to ET. “In fact, he was paid for his work, and there is proof of all payments made.”

Advertisement

The statement continued:

“We have been in communication with his team and there were three payments made to him. The first payment was made on May 9, 2022. The second payment, a fifty percent down payment on the agreed cost, was made via wire on July 8, 2022. The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number. It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part.

After persistent and exhausting communication to get the correct information on his account and two unsuccessful wire transfer attempts, a physical check was mailed to him for final payment on September 29, 2022.”

You would think that given that statement, it would be the end of the story. But over the weekend, Quero posted yet another post to his Instagram. This time, a partial picture of a check for over $18,000 and a cryptic message that seemingly alludes to the fact that there still may be some bad blood between the two parties.

Advertisement

“Partial payment of unpaid invoices due to Nusi Quero for services rendered in June/July 2022. Received October 14, 2022. Your harassment of me is disgusting, unwarranted, and doesn’t phase me. you don’t even know what you’re mad at. My art is worth the money I ask for it,” Quero wrote.



He continued, “You’re acting like a press release from a billion-dollar company with a PR firm and legal team on a gossip rag like Page Six is the truth. get fucking real. they didn’t even reach out to me for comment like it says they did. You’re trying to tear my name down for what? there are real enemies you should be firing at. i literally am just trying to make beautiful things. i can’t do that without the money i’m owed for it. LOVE, Nusi.”

Beyoncé’s team has yet to respond to Quero’s latest post.