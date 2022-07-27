Barack Obeezy Obama may arguably be the most culturally up-to-speed President we’ve ever had. And if you needed proof of that, one glance at his 2022 Summer Playlist should serve as yet another great example.

The 44th President revealed the tracks currently going triple platinum in his household this year on Tuesday, and as with every year before it, his list is a good mix of current hits and old classics from artists both past and present.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” Obama wrote in a tweet sharing the playlist. “Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Taking the top spot is Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” because, duh, of course it is. You think Obeezy isn’t blasting this in his speakers and grooving with Michelle up in Martha’s Vineyard? Tuh, you’d be crazy.

A few other contemporary hits on his playlist include Burna Boy’s “Last, Last, ” that’s currently blowing up on TikTok, Doechii’s “Persuasive ” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard, ” from his recently released Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album.

On the old school front, we have hits from artists like Prince (“Let’s Go Crazy”), Aretha Franklin (“Save Me”), Miles Davis (“Blue In Green”), Al Green (“I Can’t Get Next To You”), The Spinners (“Mighty Love), Nina Simone (“Do I Move You, Version II”) and Otis Redding (“I’ve Been Loving You”).

Drake featuring Rihanna, Tems, Lil Yachty, Koffee, Rakim, D’Angelo, Wyclef featuring Lauryn Hill, The Foreign Exchange featuring Shana Tucker and Eric Roberson, The Internet and Vince Staples also secured spots on the list as well.

Did any of your faves make Obama’s Summer Playlist this year? Let us know and tell us what you’re listening to in the comments!