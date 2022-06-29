12- time Grammy award-winning artist Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is set to bring us those sweet sounds once again with a new album titled Girls Night Out, which is expected to drop some time this fall.

Featuring contributions and vocals from some of today’s top women artists, such as Ari Lennox, Ella Mai, Doechii, Kehlani and more, the forthcoming project is being described as a “sonic journey through love, heartbreak and all of the emotions in between,” per an official statement sent to The Root. The album also serves as the first project under Babyface’s new deal with Capitol Records, which was announced this week.

Speaking on the album and his new Capitol Records family, Babyface expalined:

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like Capitol. They have welcomed me with open arms and treat me like family. And, in the end, that is what it’s all about – doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do. I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it. The process for it reminded me of when I did Waiting to Exhale and I’m excited for the world to hear.”

﻿Added Chair & CEO of Capitol Music Group Michelle Jubelirer, “Babyface’s return to the studio is long overdue, and I couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen Capitol as the home for such a wonderful new album. To hear his one-of-a-kind voice paired with some of music’s most impressive female artists is a joy that we can’t wait to share.”

Fans got a little taste of what to expect on the album during Babyface’s performance at the 2022 BET Awards, where he accompanied Ella Mai to perform their recently released song “Keeps on Fallin.”

Girl’s Night Out, produced by Babyface and co-produced by Rika Tischendorf, will be released on Oct. 29,