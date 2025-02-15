Social Media Reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Show, Black People Split on Lamar's Super Bowl Performance, Breakdown of Symbolism at Super Bowl, Theories on Lamar's Show, and More Kendrick Lamar News

It’s an age-old question that gets asked every year before the Super Bowl: How much are these artists getting paid to perform during the halftime show? The answer is zero...and Kendrick Lamar was no different. The NFL won’t pay him a dime for his buzzy performance from Sunday outside of the minimum union scale, which is about $1,000 per day for the performance itself and rehearsal days. But that doesn’t mean that Lamar won’t see any financial benefits on the back end — quite the opposite, in fact. — Noah A. McGee

