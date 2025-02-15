Social Media Reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Show, Black People Split on Lamar's Super Bowl Performance, Breakdown of Symbolism at Super Bowl, Theories on Lamar's Show, and More Kendrick Lamar News

Kendrick Lamar may have just had the blackest Super Bowl halftime performance in history, and fans are loving it. He had it all, including certified hit records, beloved deep cuts, A-list celebs and some shady looks at the camera. — Noah A. McGee
Since the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs was a demolition, many people have spent the day after the Super Bowl arguing about Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance. While many people in the Black community found it enjoyable, some Black viewers weren’t afraid to criticize the Compton rapper’s show. — Noah A. McGee
4 / 8
The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Whether he’s filming a music video or writing a song, Kendrick Lamar is always deeper than most of us. And, that’s what made his Super Bowl Halftime performance so exciting and controversial. It was layered with easter eggs that only Black people and true fans would understand. — Noah A. McGee
5 / 8
Think Kendrick is Not Getting Paid For That Super Bowl Performance? Not So Fast...Here Are the Real Numbers
It’s an age-old question that gets asked every year before the Super Bowl: How much are these artists getting paid to perform during the halftime show? The answer is zero...and Kendrick Lamar was no different. The NFL won’t pay him a dime for his buzzy performance from Sunday outside of the minimum union scale, which is about $1,000 per day for the performance itself and rehearsal days. But that doesn’t mean that Lamar won’t see any financial benefits on the back end — quite the opposite, in fact. — Noah A. McGee
6 / 8
Kendrick Lamar was wrong... they are just like us. Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show has taken the world by storm. The impact of the performance continues to be undeniable as hundreds of people have popped on the internet to create their own favorite moments of his performance. No need to fear, we have compiled a snippet of some of the best ones we’ve seen so far. — Alyse Martin
7 / 8
Oh Boy...Here Are Some ‘Interesting’ Theories White Folks Have About Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Show
For everyone saying only Black people can understand the meaning behind Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show, you’re sadly mistaken! It seems many white folks are dissecting the show and its significance, and you might be pleasantly surprised by the theories they’re coming up with. — Phenix S Halley