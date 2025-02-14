Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar: A Brief History Of A Beef
Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Two Step Has Sparked These Viral, Hilarious Recreations Across The Globe

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Two Step Has Sparked These Viral, Hilarious Recreations Across The Globe

The rapper's Super Bowl halftime show has been widely critiqued since last Sunday, but the Internet can't help but recreate the performance.

By
Alyse Martin
Image for article titled Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Two Step Has Sparked These Viral, Hilarious Recreations Across The Globe
Screenshot: Getty Images: Gregory Shamus, @Erica_coffelt on Instagram, @Twincity_official on TikTok

Kendrick Lamar was wrong... they are just like us. Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show has taken the world by storm. The impact of the performance continues to be undeniable as hundreds of people have popped on the internet to create their own favorite moments of his performance. No need to fear, we have compiled a snippet of some of the best ones we’ve seen so far.

Kendrick’s Reach Transcends American Borders

The performance has touched down in the motherland. There’s no debate that the hit song, “Not Like Us,” has held our minds hostage for the entirety of 2024, but now we know it’s not just us Americans who are unhealthily addicted to the catchy diss.

Mini Maad City Kids Hop In


This little girl is so smooth. Parents of these children are definitely teaching them the culture while they’re young. These little girl took inspiration from the rapper to mirror his infectious energy and stage presence into their own flair.

The Aunties Got Something To Say

The aunties told us all to move out the way with this one. We all know it takes a lot to get the aunties to join in on our shenanigans. Don’t hurt em’ now!

The Rap Moms Have Assembled

Even the suburban moms are taking time off their household duties to recreate their own reenactments. From the coordinated outfits down the to the imitation of the dancers moves, It’s giving the “cool mom energy,” and we respect the effort.

The “Dancing Weatherman” Has Entered the Chat

Now this is some breaking news. The viral newscaster Nick Kosir even felt the need to get in on the “Not Like Us” action. Anytime you can get a busy news anchor to channel their inner Kendrick, you know you’ve won. The self-proclaimed “Dancing Weatherman” has gone viral a few times for incorporating a more relatable, entertaining flow to engage younger audiences to watch the news by dancing to the latest viral trend.

“Peekaboo” Had Grandma Feeling Her Moves

Ok Grandma! The rapper even got Grandma to hop out her seat to dust off some of her old moves. She brought them out just for this moment. I

The Kids Are Feeling Shady

The children are definitely getting active with these shady moments from the performance. They’re just so darn cute!

It’s A Bird! It’s A Plane! It’s Kendrick Lamar...As A Chipmunk?


Now we got one-third of Alvin and the Chipmunks getting in on the action too! We will patiently wait for the others to arrive for a follow up video though.

Lamar Infiltrates The Comfort Of Our Homes

In the sanctuary that we call home, the spirit of the rapper compels us to pop out and dance like Kendrick even in our moments of solitude. The bell bottoms were also a cute touch.

Through Rain, Shine and School Hours A Reenactment Is Made


Even during school hours a Tiktok must be made with a teacher and students to capture some of the best moments from the Super Bowl performance.

Crip Walkin In The Streets

Literally, not figuratively, people are making their best attempts to “crip walk” in the streets. Lamar is inadvertently creating traffic for various metropolitan cities.

The “Not Like Us” Performance Is Living In Our Heads Rent Free

This may be the most accurate depiction of how Lamar’s performance has hijacked the moments of these creators since last Sunday.

The Performance Has Reached The Hispanosphere

The performance has now reached the spanish-speaking world. This diss knows no language barriers. Everyone knows a hit when they hear one.

The Latest “Two Step” Has Just Launched


The little two step Lamar hit while he performed “Not Like Us” was also a hit within itself. This dance might get pulled out at the cookouts this summer. Everyone write this one down.

