Super Bowl 2025: Reaction to Kendrick Lamar's Amazing and Petty Halftime Show

Black people across social media couldn't get enough of Lamar's explosive performance at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled Super Bowl 2025: Reaction to Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Amazing and Petty Halftime Show
Photo: Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar may have just had the blackest Super Bowl halftime performance in history, and fans are loving it. He had it all, including certified hit records, beloved deep cuts, A-list celebs and some shady looks at the camera.

Joined by SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Mustard, the Compton MC put on a show that put hip-hop at the forefront at the biggest NFL game of the season ever had. But even outside of all the entertaining performances and surprise appearances, fans couldn’t get enough of Lamar taking slick shots at his hip-hop rival, Drake, throughout the show.

Nearly halfway through his performance, Lamar teased the performance of “Not Like Us,” a track many people were questioning he would even perform due to the lawsuit the Drake filed last month.

Before uttering a lyric from the song, Lamar shockingly said while staring at the camera, “I want to play their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.”

Naturally, this led to some hilarious reactions on social media.

The pettiness from Lamar did not stop there, as he then performed the most-awarded rap song in Grammy history. 

Several moments had fans jumping up and down in their homes, including when Tennis legend and Compton native Serena Williams popped on the screen, crip walking on Drizzy’s grave.

While fans on social media loved Serena’s surprise appearance, Lamar stole the show at the end. As he performed the opening verse to “Not Like Us.”

In particular, people couldn’t get enough of Lamar’s face as he said “Say Drake,” since he looked like a supervillain in a horror movie ready to attack his victims, which isn’t too far from reality.

It’s fitting that to end the show, the last thing people saw was “Game Over,” since Lamar has officially ended his beef with Drake in the most epic way possible.