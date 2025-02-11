'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season
The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Music

The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Every part of the Compton MC’s show had a more significant meaning than what was shown.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Photo: Gregory Shamus (Getty Images)

Whether he’s filming a music video or writing a song,  Kendrick Lamar is always deeper than most of us. And, that’s what made his Super Bowl Halftime performance so exciting and controversial. It was layered with easter eggs that only Black people and true fans would understand.

In the days since his show, fans across social media are still uncovering parts of the show that were unclear when they initially watched it. To ensure you don’t have to do all the research yourself, The Root could found all the hidden meanings in Lamar’s Super Bowl show.

”Great American Game”

”Great American Game”

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Screenshot: YouTube/NFL

At the beginning of the show, Uncle Sam (Samuel L. Jackson) said, “This is the great American game.” This references the game that is literally being played on the field, but also the “games” that America plays with its citizens (capitalism, politics, prison, etc.) According to a report from WIRED, each performance space was also shaped like buttons on a PlayStation controller, symbolizing that Lamar’s life is like a video game.

Uncle Sam

Uncle Sam

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Screenshot: YouTube/NFL

Based on his dialogue throughout the performance, Samuel L. Jackson’s “Uncle Sam” character represents the stereotypical performer. He’s essentially a contrasting character to Lamar, who’s willing to express his pro-Blackness in a way that is normally not appreciated.

GNX

GNX

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Screenshot: YouTube/NFL (Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar standing on top of a GNX is just a perfect representation of the energy he’s been giving off for the last three months. It represents his latest studio album but also revealed to fans that he’s staying in the present and focusing on what he has going on now.

”a” chain

”a” chain

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Photo: Gregory Shamus (Getty Images)

Several people on social media theorized that Lamar’s lowercase “a” chain represents the “A-minor” line in “Not Like Us.” However, that has been debunked to an extent since it’s similar to the “a” included in his company’s logo, pgLang. However, we know K. Dot loves a double entendre; it could mean both.

Gloria jacket

Gloria jacket

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Photo: Gregory Shamus (Getty Images)

This gorgeous jacket Lamar is wearing reads, “Gloria” on the front. This is a reference to the track of the same name from Lamar’s latest studio album, “GNX.” Gloria in Spanish means “glory” and symbolizes the deep connection Lamar has with his music.

”Too ghetto”

”Too ghetto”

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Screenshot: YouTube/NFL

Uncle Sam attempts to censor Lamar’s performance, telling him that it’s “too ghetto.” This is something a lot of MAGA leaders have done after witnessing the show, criticizing it for being “too Black.”

American Flag

American Flag

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Screenshot: YouTube/NFL

No, this isn’t Lamar showing his love for the United States. K. Dot standing in the middle of the American flag represents a country divided, because of the ongoing racial and political tension that still exists.

”Warning Wrong Way”

”Warning Wrong Way”

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Screenshot: X

As the lights in the crowd read, “Warning Wrong Way,” Lamar is seen performing in a prison yard. This can have several meanings. One is that the country is moving in the wrong way, the other can be a message to Black people who pursue a life of crime, telling them that they’re moving in the wrong direction.

Guys on the corner

Guys on the corner

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Screenshot: YouTube/NFL

This is just an example of Lamar always bringing the hood with him no matter where he goes. This particular group of men make up the Turf Feinz, an Oakland-based dance group.

”Culture cheat code”

”Culture cheat code”

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Screenshot: YouTube/NFL

After Lamar’s performance of “Man at The Garden,” Uncle Sam says that Dot used a “culture cheat code,’ essentially saying that he’s trying to win over people in the Black community through his show.

”You know they love to sue”

”You know they love to sue”

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Screenshot: YouTube/NFL

Kendrick didn’t leave much to interpretation when he said, “You know they love to sue.” He was taking a direct shot at Drake, who filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over the release of “Not Like Us.”

”40 Acres and a mule this bigger than the music”

”40 Acres and a mule this bigger than the music”

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Screenshot: YouTube/NFL

Before officially performing “Not Like Us,” Lamar says “40 acres and a mule this bigger than the music.” He’s rapped about this in several songs in the past, most notably from his 2015 album “To Pimp A Butterfly.” It sounds like Lamar is saying that this performance is bigger than him or any song he’s performing and that America wants the Black community to be happy for what they’ve given to us. Lamar is telling us to not be satisfied.

“Say Drake”

“Say Drake”

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Screenshot: YouTube/NFL

This particular frame from the show doesn’t necessarily have a deeper meaning. But it’s the part of the show that resonated with the audience at home the most. Lamar’s evil smile

Serena Williams

Serena Williams

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Screenshot: YouTube/NFL

Serena Williams popping on stage as Lamar performs “Not Like Us” is significant for several reasons. One, she’s a Compton native, but she also happens to be one of Drake’s exes. So Lamar manages to homage to his hometown while also taking a shot at his rival.

”Game Over”

”Game Over”

Image for article titled The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Screenshot: YouTube/NFL

At the end of Lamar’s performance, the lights in the crowd read “Game Over.” This obviously represents the end of the show, but could also be a shot at Drake, telling him that he’s officially ended the beef between them.

