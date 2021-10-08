Tina Turner said, “Viva la money.”



And BMG is giving her that money.

Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that Tina Turner has sold her entire musical catalog to BMG. The deal—which is being referred to as the “Turner Deal” by the company—is single-handedly the biggest name BMG has ever required. The Turner deal not only includes her music but her image, likeness and name.

According to Rolling Stone, the deal includes Turner’s artist shares for her recordings along with the “publishing rights, neighboring rights and her name, image and likeness.” Though BMG declined to comment on how much the deal is worth, it’s reported that the Turner Deal is the “single largest artist acquisition the company has ever executed.”



The acquisition of artists’ rights and republication of their music has been growing increasingly popular over the past few years. Turner had taken a somewhat musical hiatus as of 2009, but since then has published a memoir—an additional one after, I, Tina—was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a second time, and has had an HBO Documentary made about her as well as a Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical.

While BMG owns the rights to the catalog, Warner Media is still in charge of the recording process—though BMG has reported it will be working closely with Warner Media now that BMG has control over the singer’s image.

“This isn’t a one-dimensional market anymore. With Warner and Tina, we want to expand reach and influence new audiences, Hartwig Masuch, CEO of BMG, said. “What’s the YouTube strategy, what do we do with TikTok? You have to be far beyond any approach where you’re just releasing a best-of album every four years or selling rights for a documentary.”

Turner said that like any artist, she is particular about who she allows to control of her life’s work and “musical inheritance,” as they are both incredibly personal. She tells Rolling Stone that she is “confident that with BMG and Warner Music, my work is in professional and reliable hands.”