It’s quite obvious that everyone’s a critic these days, especially in Hollywood. The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) announced its first-ever TV Awards on Sunday night and the verdict in—Black television swept in six awards.

The categories included the best broadcast, cable and streaming programs with specific sub-genres: Comedy and Drama. Dwayne ‘The Clean, The Rock’ Johnson’s Young Rock swept in “Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy” for NBC. RuPaul’s Drag Race won the award for “Best Cable or Streaming Reality Series, Competition Series, or Game Show”—because, obviously.

Moving to best actors and actresses, it’s absolutely no surprise that Colman Domingo won “Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie” for episode one of Euphoria’s two-part special. His monologue inside the diner with Rue and phone call with his family were so heart-wrenching that I’ve only been able to rewatch it once. Pose won big as Mj Rodriguez took home the award for “Best Actress” and Billy Porter took home “Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series.” After the emotional season finale of the series in May, it makes all the sense in the world that these two were honored.

Of course, we can’t forget about Michael K. Williams’ incredible performance as “Montrose” in the Tulsa episode of Lovecraft Country (and throughout the series, for that matter). Williams took home the award for “Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama.”

It will be interesting to see the format of these awards going forward and how they evolve.