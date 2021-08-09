Here at The Grapevine section of The Root, we always have an appetite for hot tea. However, there may be a few things that curb our appetite...such as rich and disgusting celebs who are proud to boast about their intentional choice not to bathe regularly.

Advertisement

Let’s get this necessary specificity out of the way—the celebs that have done this so far are white whitey McWhite Whitingon. At the date of this blog’s publishing—Monday, Aug. 9, 2021—Ashton Kutcher, wife Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Jake Gyllenhaal have “come out” about their aversion to cleanliness and basic body hygiene practices for themselves and their children.



This just adds to the general alabaster trend of #wypipo telling everyone who didn’t ask that they prefer not to wash their various body parts. I also have to note that while some white tearing-up folks are attempting to weaponize ableism and keep their own privilege unchecked (while also refusing to acknowledge how they used societal standards of cleanliness to promote their racist ideologies)...this critique is obviously for able-bodied folks who choose not to wash themselves.



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants to set the record straight, though. Basically, he would like to be removed from this dirty and unkempt narrative.



“Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower,” The Rock noted, which prompted me to point out that the parentheses should be read like Migos ad-libs.

Here is a great time to remind y’all that he is a Black Samoan—he was born to Ata Johnson and former professional wrestler Rocky Johnson.



Advertisement

“I think they forgot you were a POC? Cause this debate is only for…nvm,” Entertainment editor Shaye Wyllie pointed out, with a rolling on the floor laughing emoji. “I just wanna know why a COLD shower so early in the morning? I’m cringing thinking about it.”

Advertisement

“Yup, I know sis,” The Rock replied. And to clarify, the morning shower is cold-ish. Not “WTF am I doing” cold, but “ok this is chilly water and I’m really awake now ready to kick start my day” cold. Give it a shot.”



Throughout The Rock’s career as both a professional wrestler and actor, there have been conversations and critiques regarding the general erasure of his Blackness—with some particularly questioning whether he embraces it as much as he does his Samoan ethnicity. In 2019, the Jungle Cruise actor put it plain...he identifies with both.

Advertisement

“Glad I came across this and I’ll give you guys some context & truth,” The Rock responded to a sports fan, noting that he ‘transcended race in wrestling’.” “I identify as exactly what I am—both. Equally proud. Black/Samoan.”



Advertisement

Hell, even Captain America himself Chris Evans had to be all, “one of these things is not like the others” in relation to his white counterparts and confirm that he indeed bathes himself properly.

Advertisement

Let’s hope this latest trend means that cast and crew will add a CLEANLINESS inclusion rider to projects.



Updated: 8/9/2021, 4:11 p.m. ET: Shout-out to the Clean Cinematic Universe (CCU) because Jason Momoa (Aquaman) has entered the chat, as they say. Yes, of course the man who portrays the superhero totally immersed in water all of the time is down with the bathing, showering and washing!

Advertisement

“I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me,” Momoa told Access Hollywood on Monday.



“I’m Aquaman. I’m in the fucking water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good,” Momoa added.

Advertisement

HE GOOD!