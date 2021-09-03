Sistaaaa, you been on my mind! And the sista I’m referring to specifically is none other than the Academy Award-winning artist H.E.R, who is set to make her acting debut in the forthcoming film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical version of The Color Purple. Per Billboard, the “Slide” singer will take on the role of “Squeak,” who, in the musical, goes from a juke joint waitress to an aspiring singer.

The film will be directed by Blitz Bazawule, who previously served as the filmmaker for Beyoncé’s Black Is King and will be produced under Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films banner in tandem with Quincy Jones and Steven Spielberg. Warner Bros. has announced the release date for the film is December 23rd, 2023 for the big-screen musical per Rolling Stone. Additionally, In The Heights star Corey Hawkins has been tapped to play Harpo in the musical (h/t The Hollywood Reporter).



Additionally, H.E.R. recently announced the day-to-day lineup for the upcoming Lights On Festival in Concord, Calif. In a press release sent to The Root, the sold-out festival will take place across two days, Sep. 18 and 19, and will feature performances by Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Masego, Lucky Daye, Vanjess, Ty Dolla $ign, Keyshia Cole, Tiana Major9 and more.