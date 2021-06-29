H.E.R. Brings Back 'Lights On' Festival With Erykah Badu, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Masego and More

(L-R) H.E.R., Erykah Badu, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye and Masego. Photo : Emma McIntyre for The Recording Academy/Michael Loccisano/ Rich Fury/ Arturo Holmes/Noel Vasquez for BET ( Getty Images )

If you’ve been looking for a reason to slide to the west side, then H.E.R. might’ve just given you one!



Over the weekend, the multi Grammy-winning artist announced the return of her “Lights On Festival,” the Bay Area-based music and entertainment extravaganza.

First curated by H.E.R. herself (ha!) in 2019, this year’s festival spans across two days after being postponed and ultimately called off last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Per Variety, the festival will take place at the Concord Pavilion on September 18 and 19 and will reportedly include a film screening tent, live art installations, R&B Museum, Guitar Lounge, and a massive arcade in addition to the series of concerts.

“I’m going to continue celebrating R&B,” H.E.R. said in part during Sunday’s awards ceremony. “I’m bringing my festival back, Lights On fest is in September. You know, we’re celebrating R&B. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, be there, Bay Area!”

Artists expected to perform include Ari Lennox, Bryson Tiller, Arin Ray, Erykah Badu, Foushee, H.E.R. & Friends, Keyshia Cole, Lorea, Lucky Daye, Masego, Tone Stith, Tiana Major9, Ty Dolla $ign, and VanJess with additional acts to set to be announced.

And if that wasn’t enough cause for celebration by itself, the “Damage” artist also revealed on Tuesday that her debut album Back of My Mind had just reached number one on the Billboard charts.

“Wowwww. NUMBER 1!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What a year 2021 has been,” she captioned in a post to Instagram. “I’m so grateful for all of the beautiful things that have happened. People have said everything and anything to try to take it away. Say that theres some kind of magic wand or call being made for this 😂 (whatever the hell that means) and claim that I’m undeserving. Honestly, I had to remind myself of all the SACRIFICE, the doubt, the tears, the 13+ years of hard work that has been put in, 16 hour studio sessions, performances as a kid. the VILLAGE that it takes. The PASSION and of course GOD. God is good. “

She continued:

This is my path, this is the life that was destined and I’m owning it all and seizing every moment, WITH the most amazing people by my side. Of course I have to thank lord @emperormaximusjefficuscaesar for believing in me since i was 11 years old. The BOSS women in my life, @jeaninemclean and @mmiisshhaa. @iamwalterjones, thank you for your diligence and passion since day one. My whole MBK family!!!!!! My RCA family. And EVERY SINGLE PERSON THAT WORKED ON THIS ALBUM WITH ME. All the writers and producers that pushed with me and vibed with me in this creative process. There are so many to name!!!!! Ion wanna leave nobody out lol but I love and appreciate y’all so much. We really made something special!!!!!!!!!!!!! WE NUMBER 1 BABYYYYYYYYYYY. #BOMM

Be sure to get your tickets for this year’s “Lights On” Festival by visiting lightsonfest.com.