“The most dangerous creature on this whole Earth, is a woman who knows how to think.”



That phrase is just the first of many moving utterances in the newly released trailer for the upcoming King Richard film, starring Will Smith. Per a press release sent to The Root, in the forthcoming feature Smith plays Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, who are being portrayed by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, respectively. Lovecraft Country and The Book of Negroes actress Aunjanue Ellis also stars as Richard’s wife and mother to Venus and Serena, Oracene “Brandi” Williams. Centering around one father’s “relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game,” King Richard showcases exactly how the persistent patriarch “made a plan and defied the odds by raising not one, but two of the greatest athletes of all time.”

The official movie synopsis per press release:

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, “King Richard” follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. “King Richard” is a profoundly moving film that shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

The film is being executive produced by both Williams sisters along with their sister Isha Price and Jada Pinkett Smith with Reinaldo Marcus Green serving as director.

King Richard is expected to hit theaters on November 19 and on HBO Max for 31 days following the theatrical release.