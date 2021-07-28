“The most dangerous creature on this whole Earth, is a woman who knows how to think.”
That phrase is just the first of many moving utterances in the newly released trailer for the upcoming King Richard film, starring Will Smith. Per a press release sent to The Root, in the forthcoming feature Smith plays Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, who are being portrayed by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, respectively. Lovecraft Country and The Book of Negroes actress Aunjanue Ellis also stars as Richard’s wife and mother to Venus and Serena, Oracene “Brandi” Williams. Centering around one father’s “relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game,” King Richard showcases exactly how the persistent patriarch “made a plan and defied the odds by raising not one, but two of the greatest athletes of all time.”
The official movie synopsis per press release:
Based on the true story that will inspire the world, “King Richard” follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. “King Richard” is a profoundly moving film that shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.
The film is being executive produced by both Williams sisters along with their sister Isha Price and Jada Pinkett Smith with Reinaldo Marcus Green serving as director.
King Richard is expected to hit theaters on November 19 and on HBO Max for 31 days following the theatrical release.
DISCUSSION
There was a time that I “almost’ meet Serena Williams. This was back in ‘01 or ‘02, the year Serena and Venus went were in the US Open finals. I saw her right inside the corridor at Arthur Ashe stadium. I knew this was my one and only opportunity to try to get an autograph from her.
Her father was there as well. He was a mind reader, and he knew exactly what I was going to do. He saw me, I saw him, and our eyes locked for no more than a quarter of a second. But in that quarter of a second there was a lot of communication between us, most of it coming from Mr Williams himself.
He communicated a look that said it all. “Motherfucker, if you dare...”
I dared not.
And so, I turned the corner and went on my way, knowing that that was the closest I’ll ever get to meeting Serena Williams, and it’s been that way ever since.
A lot of media pundits used to talk shit about Mr Williams because he was very protective of Venus and Serena and they tried to paint him as a leech sucking off of his daughters’ fame. He was just being a father doing what a father does.
As compensation, I did get an autograph from David Hasselhoff, so it wasn't a complete wash.