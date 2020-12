Photo : fizkes ( Shutterstock )

The first night of Kwanzaa marks the beginning of a celebration of Blackness and the power of coming together. After having spent the majority of 2020 stuck inside with my family, I can safely say that we are all closer than ever. Umoja (unity) is about creating and fostering strength between parents and children, within a community, across generations and races.



Here are some unique gifts you can share that represent Umoja.