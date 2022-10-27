Quinta Brunson, Magic and Cookie Johnson and Boris Kodjoe were just a few of the celebrities who rocked the red carpet at the Wearable Art Gala sponsored by Shea Moisture on October 22. Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles Lawson chaired the fifth annual event to raise money for artistic and youth mentorship programs.



The evening’s theme was a tribute to classic Harlem, and guests showed up dressed in looks that were a glamorous throwback to the 1920s - 1950s.

Host Keke Palmer ran the show, which included a performance from Andra Day and a musical tribute by Chloe and Halle Bailey. There was also an art auction, where Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter Blue Ivy bid on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings worth over $80,000. This year’s honorees included Angela Bassett, who received the Film and TV Icon Award, and Mark Bradford, who received the Art Icon Award. Check out some of our favorite looks of the night.