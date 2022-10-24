Everyone is always talking about Beyoncé this and Jay-Z that, but they forget that Blue Ivy Carter, their oldest daughter, is in fact the star of the family.

On Saturday night, Blue Ivy joined her parents at the Wearable Art Gala auction, which was organized by her grandmother, Tina Knowles. In a moment caught on video by Quinta Brunson, the creator of Abbot Elementary, Blue Ivy can be seen standing up and bidding on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings that are worth over $80,000. They are the same diamond earrings her grandmother, who was also hosting the event, was wearing that night.

KeKe Palmer, the co-host of the event, can be seen having a hilarious reaction to Blue’s bid.

This not only how proves how rich her parents are, but that Blue Ivy currently has more money than me, you or anyone else we know will ever have in their lifetime. She’s just got it like that.



Unfortunately, she was eventually outbid by Monique Rodriguez, the founder of Mielle Organics, and her husband Melvin, who put up $105,000 for the expensive ass earrings, according to People.

For those that think this is new, Blue Ivy has always been one to bid on something she wants. In 2018, she bid $19,000 on a beautiful painting of now-deceased actor Sidney Poitier. She was ultimately outbid by Tyler Perry, but she didn’t go down without a fight.

Even though some haters may say, “it’s her parent’s money that she’s playing with,” it’s not entirely true.

In August, she scored two gold plaques for her musical contributions on the 2013 track “Blue” and the 2019 track “Brown Skin Girl.” The former was featured on Beyoncé’s surprise self-titled album, Beyoncé, while the latter appeared on The Lion King: The Gift. Both records passed the milestone of selling more than 500,000 units being sold, thus putting Blue Ivy in a position to receive gold plaques, according to the RIAA.

Jay and Bey better watch out, if they allow this to continue, Blue Ivy may eventually have a net worth that surpasses both of them.