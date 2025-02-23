Oscars 2024: The Outstanding Black Performances Nominated This Year at the 96th Academy Awards
Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here's Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards

Black History Month

Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here's Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards

With the 2025 Academy Awards coming this month, we take a look back at the best Black moments at the prestigious awards show over the years.

By
Shanelle Genai
Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)

Even these upcoming Oscars have some questionable snubs of deserving Black actors and movies. Despite that, Black folks have broken through and enjoyed historical success at the Academy Awards. And with the 2025 Oscars just one week away, now is a wonderful time to take a look back at some our best and brightest stars and all the history they’ve made and continue to make at the Oscars throughout the years.

1940: Hattie McDaniel Breaks the Mold

1940: Hattie McDaniel Breaks the Mold

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Bettmann (Getty Images)

Hattie McDaniel made Black history in 1940, becoming the first Black person to win an Oscar for her role in the 1939 movie “Gone with the Wind.” Althought it was an incredible achievement, McDaniel received the trophy in a segregated hotel.

1954: Dorothy Dandridge Paves the Way

1954: Dorothy Dandridge Paves the Way

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos (Getty Images)

Although Dorothy Dandridge did not win the award for Best Actress in 1954 at the 27th Academy Awards, she did become the first Black actress to be nominated in that category. Black women weren’t nominated in the category again until 1972 at the 45th Academy Awards where Diana Ross and Cicely Tyson were nominated.

1961: Duke Ellington’s Sweet Sounds Earn Oscar Recognition

1961: Duke Ellington's Sweet Sounds Earn Oscar Recognition

Duke Ellington (Edward Kennedy; 1889-1974), American composer and arranger, at the keyboard. Half-length photograph, 1910&#39;s.
Duke Ellington (Edward Kennedy; 1889-1974), American composer and arranger, at the keyboard. Half-length photograph, 1910's.
Photo: Bettman (Getty Images)

For his work on “Paris Blues,” famed pianist and composer Duke Ellington received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Score, marking the first time an African-American had ever been nominated in that category.

1963: Sidney Poitier Becomes One of One

1963: Sidney Poitier Becomes One of One

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Archive Photos (Getty Images)

Sidney Poitier won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1963 for his performance in “Lilies of the Field.” He became the first Black actor to win the award for Best Actor, the most prestigious honor an actor can receive. It would be well over 30 years before another Black actor would join him.

1971: Isaac Hayes Baaaaaad Win

1971: Isaac Hayes Baaaaaad Win

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: AP Photo (AP)

Isaac Hayes, one of the most accomplished musicians in music, also made cinema history when he became the third Black person to win an Oscar overall and the first to win one in a non-acting category. He won the award for Best Original Song for his work on “Theme From Shaft” from the 1971 movie “Shaft.”

1972: Suzanne De Passe’s Pen Piques Oscars Recognition

1972: Suzanne De Passe's Pen Piques Oscars Recognition

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: M. Caulfield/WireImage (Getty Images)

For her work in “Lady Sings the Blues,” Suzanne De Passe earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

1983: Louis Gossett Jr. Becomes a Legend

1983: Louis Gossett Jr. Becomes a Legend

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

Louis Gossett Jr., is one of the most underrated actors in history. People forget that, in 1983, he became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “An Officer and a Gentleman.”

1984: Irene Cara Oscar-winning voice

1984: Irene Cara Oscar-winning voice

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: ABC Photo Archives (Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the talented Irene Cara passed in November 2022, but her legacy continues to live on. In 1984, the singer won an Oscar for Best Original for her song: “Flashdance...What a Feeling” from the movie “Flashdance.”

1985: Prince Brings “Purple Rain” to the Oscars

1985: Prince Brings "Purple Rain" to the Oscars

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Bettmann (Getty Images)

We all knew Prince was going to be on the list. Prince’s sixth studio album, “Purple Rain,” also served as the soundtrack for the movie of the same name. To no surprise, he won an Oscar in 1985 for Best Original Song.

1986: Herbie Hancock’s Beautiful Harmonies

1986: Herbie Hancock's Beautiful Harmonies

Herbie Hancock performs during the International Jazz Day 2019 All-Star Global Concert at Hamer Hall on April 30, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.
Herbie Hancock performs during the International Jazz Day 2019 All-Star Global Concert at Hamer Hall on April 30, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.
Photo: Graham Denholm/Getty Images for Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz (Getty Images)

Back in 1986, Herbie Hancock made history as the first (and only) Black person to win for Best Original Score for his work in “Round Midnight.”

1991: Whoopi Goldberg, You’re In the Winner’s Circle, Girl

1991: Whoopi Goldberg, You're In the Winner's Circle, Girl

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection (Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg won her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1991 for her role in “Ghost,” bringing her halfway towards completing an EGOT.

1991: John Singleton’s ‘Boyz’ Earn Gold

1991: John Singleton's 'Boyz' Earn Gold

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Anthony Barboza (Getty Images)

Thanks to his feature film debut, “Boyz’n the Hood,” the late John Singelton made history as the first and youngest Black person to be nominated for Best Director.

2002: What’s Better Than One Black Winner? Two!

2002: What's Better Than One Black Winner? Two!

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: David LEFRANC/Gamma-Rapho (Getty Images)

These two legendary actors had an all-time Oscars moment in 2002. Halle Berry won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in “Monster’s Ball” and Denzel Washington won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in “Training Day.” It marked the first time two Black actors took home the two prestigious awards.

2005: Don’t Hit the Road, Jamie Foxx. You Just Won Gold!

2005: Don't Hit the Road, Jamie Foxx. You Just Won Gold!

Jamie Foxx Wins Best Actor | 77th Oscars (2005)

Jamie Foxx was incredible in his performance as Ray Charles in the movie “Ray.” So it was no surprise that he won the award for Best Actor in 2005. Even more impressive, Foxx was nominated twice that night, once for Ray and another time for his supporting role in “Collateral.”

2006: Three 6 Mafia Bring Real Hip-Hop to the Oscars

2006: Three 6 Mafia Bring Real Hip-Hop to the Oscars

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage (Getty Images)

This particular moment was probably the biggest win for hip-hop as a genre at the Oscars. The legendary Memphis hip-hop group won the award for Best Original Song for their “Hustle & Flow record: “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp.” Their reaction to winning... it’ll bring smiles to any rap fan’s face.

2007: Jennifer Hudson Goes From American Idol to Oscar Winner

2007: Jennifer Hudson Goes From American Idol to Oscar Winner

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Michael Caulfield/WireImage (Getty Images)

Jennifer Hudson first came to fame as a contestant on “American Idol.” Even though she didn’t win the singing competition, she became one of the show’s most successful contestants after leaving the show. In her debut film role, Hudson took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Dreamgirls.”

2010: Geoffrey Fletcher Pen Gets the Goods

2010: Geoffrey Fletcher Pen Gets the Goods

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Geoffrey Fletcher (Getty Images)

This moment may not be the most recognizable to movie fans, but it’s just as important. Geoffrey Fletcher became the first Black writer to win an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the incredible film “Precious.” That same year, Monique also won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the same movie.

2014: Lupita Nyong’o’s Hollywood Introduction

2014: Lupita Nyong'o's Hollywood Introduction

Lupita Nyong’o winning Best Supporting Actress | 86th Oscars (2014)

Lupita Nyong’o is one of the biggest movie stars in the industry now. But the moment that gained her worldwide fame was her win at the Oscars in 2014 for Best Supporting Actress for her amazing performance in “12 Years a Slave.”

2014: “12 Years a Slave” Comes Out on Top

2014: "12 Years a Slave" Comes Out on Top

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Even though the director of 12 Years of Slave, Steve McQueen, did not win the Oscar for Best Director, he did become the first Black producer to win Best Picture when the film took home the top prize at the 86th Academy Awards.

2015: Ava DuVernay’s “Selma” Gets Her In

2015: Ava DuVernay's "Selma" Gets Her In

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP (Getty Images)

Although an Oscar win has fleeted Ava DuVernay, she’s still made history. The veteran director became the first Black woman to have her film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars in 2015 for her film “Selma.”

2016: Denzel Washington’s Legacy Is Cemented

2016: Denzel Washington's Legacy Is Cemented

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Already one of the greatest actors of all time, Washington became the most nominated Black actor in history in 2016 after he was nominated for his role in the 2016 film Fences.

2017: Honorable Mention: “Moonlight” Legitimately Steals the Show 

2017: Honorable Mention: "Moonlight" Legitimately Steals the Show 

“Moonlight” wins Best Picture | 89th Oscars (2017)

No history was necessarily made here, but this was just an all-time Oscar moment for how awkward it was. Althought “Moonlight” was correctly awarded Best Picture, the presenters incorrectly said “La La Land” won instead in 2017. Just watch the above clip and you can see the chaos that ensued.

2019: Black Nominees Hit a Record

2019: Black Nominees Hit a Record

“BlacKkKlansman” wins Best Adapted Screenplay

“I’m rooting for everybody Black,” was in full effect this year as a record seven Black people won awards at the 2019 Oscars, passing the record that was previously made in 2017. The Black winners included Regina King and Mahershala Ali, who both won in their respective supporting actor categories in “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Green Book” respectively, Spike Lee, who won his first Oscar for co-writing “BlacKklansman,” Kevin Willmott, who co-wrote “BlacKklansman,” production designer Hannah Beachler and costume designer Ruth Carter won Oscars for “Black Panther” and Peter Ramsey won an award after “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won Best Animated Feature.

2020: No Weapon Formed Against Viola Davis and Her Oscars Will Prosper

2020: No Weapon Formed Against Viola Davis and Her Oscars Will Prosper

Image for article titled Despite 2025 Oscar Snubs, Here&#39;s Some Black History-Making Moments at The Academy Awards
Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage (Getty Images)

Viola Davis has often been snubbed as a nominee and winner during the Oscars, most notably this year, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t enjoyed success on the Oscar stage. In 2020, she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” making her the most nominated Black actress in history, joining her “Fences” co-star, Denzel Washington.

