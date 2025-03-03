Black Twitter's Reaction To Halle Berry's Oscars Kiss With Adrien Brody Is Hilarious

Though Halle Berry didn’t walk away with any gold at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, she still secured a golden moment at the prestigious ceremony with the help of fellow actor Adrien Brody. And you won’t believe how they did it!

Before Brody would go on to win the award for Best Actor later in the night, he and Berry might as well have taken home the award for Best Kiss due to their surprise yet truly apropos moment on the red carpet. For context, back at the 2003 Oscars when Brody won for the same category for his film “The Pianist,” he planted an impromptu smooch on Berry who just as surprised in the moment as the audience was.

Now, fast forward some 20-something years later, Berry finally got her lick back when she found Brody on the red carpet and planted a kiss on him mid-interview with Access Hollywood.

“Sorry Georgina,” Berry said to Brody’s partner and fashion designer Georgina Chapman who was standing beside him. “But I gotta do it.”

Speaking to Variety in the moments after the kiss, Berry said she only recreated the iconic moment in part because Chapman had OK’d it previously and because of Brody’s big honor.

“That was one hell of a night for him, and for me as well. To be a part of his moment… tonight I had to pay him back,” Berry said. “I’ve seen him out at parties, but this is the first time since that night that I’ve seen him on the red carpet somewhere. He’s nominated this year. He deserved that.”

Naturally, once the moment began circulating on social media, Black X/Twitter users couldn’t help but have some truly funny reactions.

“Halle Berry kissing Adrian Brody in front of his wife is like that episode of Boondocks when Tom lost his wife to Usher… but in reverse,” wrote one user.

“Adrien Brody is the only man on this planet to have kissed both Halle Berry AND Beyoncé. What a life,” said another, referencing Brody’s role in the 2008 film “Cadillac Records” in which he and the “Renaissance” starred.

“Halle said she don’t wanna hear about this again. They’re good,” said another in the comments section on Accedd Hollywood’s TikTok video.

Still there were some who felt Berry crossed the line.

“She would’ve woke up in heaven,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“I get why this was done but in front of his girl is wicked work. And then him holding the kiss. I would be mad,” said another user on TikTok.