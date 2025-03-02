Oscars 2025 Red Carpet Stunners: Storm Reid, Cynthia Erivo and Other Black Stars

Black stars and celebs showed up and showed out at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday and you’ve to get into all the goodness. From stars like “Euphoria’s” Storm Reid to “Sing Sing” stars Clarence Maclin and Divine G—our faves made sure to end awards season on bang.

Advertisement

From the Primetime Emmys in September 2024 until now, our Black celebs have been stunning on the red carpets. Whether that meant they showed up in stunning sequins, fabulous frills, eye-catching cut-outs or other, the looks they served made us that much more eager to see what they’d pull off on Hollywood’s biggest night.

And what a night it’s shaping up to be with a Quincy Jones tribute, performances by Cynthia Erivo, Doja Cat and more; and a rumored appearance by former Vice President Kamala Harris. This year’s Oscars are sure to be a night to remember.

But before we get into all of that, let’s get into all the amazing looks from this year’s red carpet!