The 2023 Oscars Features No Shortage Of Controversial Snubs
Oscars 2025 Red Carpet Stunners: Storm Reid, Cynthia Erivo and Other Black Stars

Fashion

Oscars 2025 Red Carpet Stunners: Storm Reid, Cynthia Erivo and Other Black Stars

The pinnacle of the awards season arrived in style thanks to a handful of our faves. Let's take a look!

By
Shanelle Genai
Storm Reid attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Storm Reid attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Black stars and celebs showed up and showed out at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday and you’ve to get into all the goodness. From stars like “Euphoria’s” Storm Reid to “Sing Sing” stars Clarence Maclin and Divine G—our faves made sure to end awards season on bang.

From the Primetime Emmys in September 2024 until now, our Black celebs have been stunning on the red carpets. Whether that meant they showed up in stunning sequins, fabulous frills, eye-catching cut-outs or other, the looks they served made us that much more eager to see what they’d pull off on Hollywood’s biggest night.

And what a night it’s shaping up to be with a Quincy Jones tribute, performances by Cynthia Erivo, Doja Cat and more; and a rumored appearance by former Vice President Kamala Harris. This year’s Oscars are sure to be a night to remember.

But before we get into all of that, let’s get into all the amazing looks from this year’s red carpet!

Cynthia Erivo

ynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)
Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Lupita Nyong’o

: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Jeremy Pope

Archie Coleman attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Savion Washington (Getty Images)
H.E.R.

H.E.R. attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Yvonne Orji

vonne Orji attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
RaMell Ross

RaMell Ross attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Clarence Maclin and Divine G

Clarence Maclin and Divine G attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Savion Washington (Getty Images)
Storm Reid

Storm Reid attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
Coco Jones

Coco Jones attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)
