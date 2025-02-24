These Major Stars Are Set to Perform at the 2025 Oscars, And Some Are Very Unexpected

The Academy Awards are just a week away, and the Academy just dropped some major news about the telecast, finally letting us know who will take to the stage as musical performers during cinema’s biggest night.



As we reported last week, many have been wondering just who will be performing on Oscars Sunday. Weeks ago, the Academy revealed in an official statement that they would be “moving away” from the traditional original song performances, instead opting for “personal reflections” from the songwriters themselves in the wake of the devastating fires in Los Angeles. This left us wondering: without the Original Song performances, who would take to the stage during the highly anticipated telecast? Finally, we have our answer.

Here’s who will be performing during the Oscars airing this Sunday on ABC.

A Wicked Performance From Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

After weeks of speculation, we finally have confirmation: “Wicked” is coming to the Oscars. While the film is nominated for Best Picture, typically, the only films that get musical performances are those with Best Original Song nominations. While “Wicked” is not nominated in this category, it seems the Oscars are making an exception this time around, letting Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bring their Oz-inspired hit to the telecast.



Both Erivo and Grande were dodging the question when asked on red carpets earlier this winter if they were going to perform. While Erivo was more conviving in her denial, Grande gave us a bit more room for hope, which turned out to be a big sign after all.

While the Academy has not revealed which songs the singers will perform, it’s safe to say we’ll hear one or many of the big hits from the film, like “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” or “The Wizard and I.”

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah will be in the building and performing in some capacity. An Academy Award-nominated actress, Latifah is set to take the stage during the ceremony as well, according to the Academy. Again, no specifics behind the performance have been revealed just yet, but with a career like Latifah’s, who knows what she will take on?

Will we get renditions from some of her big movie musical moments such as her Oscar-nominated turn in “Chicago,” or her iconic role in “Hairspray,” or will she perform one of her own hits like “U.N.I.T.Y.”? Time will tell when we tune in.

Doja Cat

Doja fans are in for a treat. The Grammy-winning rapper will perform during the show, according to the Academy. Like the other acts, there are no details regarding her performance, but if it’s like any other performance from the “Kiss Me More” singer, we’re expecting the unexpected.



Perhaps she’ll join Queen Latifah, bringing together two generations of female rap. Or will she drop some new music for us, as it’s been two years since she released her last project? Stay tuned to find out.

RAYE

Fresh off her chill-inducing “Best New Artist” performance at the Grammys, RAYE will also perform at the Oscars. This marks another major U.S. performance for the acclaimed Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter.

This moment also comes amid speculation that RAYE may be the next singer to take on one of the most coveted roles for a musician in Hollywood: singing the next James Bond theme song.

Lisa from Blackpink

Blackpink fans are sure to be happy on Sunday, as Lisa from the record-breaking K-Pop group (and current star of the hit HBO series “The White Lotus”) will perform during the ceremony.



Doja Cat, RAYE and Lisa just released a single together, “Born Again.” While the Oscars are far from a music-centered ceremony, perhaps they will come together to perform this track as well.

The Oscars are set to air March 2 on ABC and Hulu at at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).