Adam Sandler's Viral Oscars Outfit Featured Basketball Sneakers By This Famous Black Player

The internet is still buzzing about Adam Sandler’s bizarre Oscars outfit on Sunday, March 2. While stars like Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo opted for designer’s tailored and stunning ensembles for the 97th annual Academy Awards, Sandler’s casual approach was so noticeable that even host Conan O’Brien called him out on it.

“Adam, what are you wearing?” O’Brien asked during the show. Sandler, seemingly in disbelief, replied, “What are you doing right now?” O’Brien wouldn’t let up and insisted to know what the “Happy Gilmore” star was wearing.

“Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up,” Sandler answered. O’Brien said the actor was “dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m.” The camera eventually panned to Sandler, who was donning dark blue gym shorts, a teal hoodie, and sneakers.

However, he wasn’t sporting just any old sneakers. According to GQ, Sandler was wearing the Under Armour Curry 11 in the “Championship Mindset” colorway. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry released his signature shoe last January.

Those watching the ceremony from home included Curry himself, who took to social media to give Sandler his props. Curry shared a picture of Sandler on his Instagram story with the caption, “Great choice.” In 2023, Curry struck a long-term deal with Under Armour worth $215 million, according to CNBC.

O’Brien calling Sandler out led the star to hastily exit the event. As he left, Sandler invited the Oscars’ crowd to join him for a game of five-on-five pickup basketball, which he claimed was starting at midnight.

The 58-year-old also quipped that “the guy from Nosferatu” — a 2024 gothic, horror film, would be on his team before walking up to Best Actor nominee Timothee Chalamet and screaming his name.

Considering how dull this year’s Oscars ceremony was, Sandler’s commotion may have been the best part of the evening.