What Happened to the Careers of These Black Oscar Winners?

When someone wins an Oscar, we expect their careers to take off and reach unthinkable heights, and although this is the case for many of our favorite actors and actresses, being Black in the industry almost always guarantees an extra barrier in the climb to success.



Advertisement

From Hattie McDaniel and Sidney Poitier all the way to Denzel Washington and Halle Berry, we remember all of the 63 Black Oscar winners. But do we ever take a look at what happens to them after they walk off the stage? Well now, The Root is taking a deeper dive into the careers of some of the most notable Oscar winners in history to celebrate Black History Month and to prepare for the 97th annual award show on Sunday (Mar. 2).