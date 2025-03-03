2025 Oscar Fashion Train Wrecks

The Oscars are over, and what an exciting night it was! There were so many stars on the red carpet ready to be recognized for the incredible work they put into the films nominated. Paul Tazewell made history by being the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design. Rightfully so, the costume design in Wicked was superb! But, unfortunately, Tazewell didn’t design the outfits for the Oscars because ...whew some stars needed him. Here are some of the red carpet fashion mishaps that we saw.