2025 Oscar Fashion Train Wrecks

The Oscars are over, and what an exciting night it was! There were so many stars on the red carpet ready to be recognized for the incredible work they put into the films nominated. Paul Tazewell made history by being the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design. Rightfully so, the costume design in Wicked was superb! But, unfortunately, Tazewell didn’t design the outfits for the Oscars because ...whew some stars needed him. Here are some of the red carpet fashion mishaps that we saw.
Is This Dress On Backwards?
The seam running down the middle of Monique Walton’s dress is just too distracting; it makes it look like she is wearing the dress backwards.
Quenlin Blackwell’s odd corset
Face card? Incredible. Pointed shoe? Nice touch. But why do the sleeves on this corset look swollen? It’s a miss unfortunately.
Lena Waithe’s Hand Me Downs
While a baggy fit can be very cool, but this suit looks like it’s unintentionally too big.
Kayo Shekoni and Johan Grimonprez
This dress looks like it comes with a built-in chair, so at least it’s functional. And Johan Grimonprez, please put your shirt collar down.
Jellyfish Chic
Ariana Grande’s dress would be so cute if the theme was “under the sea.”
Yasmin Finney’s Feathers
What are the feathers supposed to be doing for this look? Whatever the answer is to that question, they ain’t doing it right.
Julia Floch-Carbonel’s awkward suit/dress combo
Is it a suit? Is it a dress? Whatever it is, it’s mismatched and not working.
Keith Powers
A simple black suit? Yawn. This is The Academy Awards, not prom. Men, your striking good looks are not enough to get us to look past the lack of effort.
Stacy Martin
This is enough to make you scratch your head. What is going on at the bottom of this dress?
Fernanda Torres Ran Out of Feathers
Maybe the seamstress needed just a little more time with this dress because it looks unfinished. Why is the bottom half so bland compared to the top?
Double-Decker Pockets
Briana Nicole Henry’s dazzling look isn’t enough to distract from Kris Bowers stacked pocket situation. Does a suit jacket ever need four pockets? Ok we know it’s not exactly four...wait but is it...what is it?
Perfect For a Pancake
Unfortunately, this suit makes Timothée Chalamet look like a stick of butter. But hey, at least it’s not just another black suit, right?
Kim Taylor Coleman and Shannon Thornton Loungewear
Kim Taylor Coleman and Shannon Thornton look incredibly elegant. But this is the Oscars, and these outfits look like loungewear.
Sarah Nuth
This dress looks like it was too tight and uncomfortable, but the colour is gorgeous.
Kristy Sarah’s Mix ‘n’ Match
This looks like two different dresses that have been sewn together. The dress just doesn’t look cohesive.