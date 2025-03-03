Rep. Barbara Lee Says It’s Unfair To Ban TikTok & Defund UNRWA, A Holistic Approach Needed
Priceless TikTok Reactions to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Oscar Duet Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

Entertainment

Priceless TikTok Reactions to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Oscar Duet Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

If you were all up in your feelings while watching the "Wicked" stars' performance at this year's Oscars, you were not alone.

By
Angela Johnson
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Wicked” may have only walked away with two Oscars at last night’s Academy Awards ceremony, but there’s no doubt that the movie’s stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, got plenty of love from those who watched their emotional duet, which opened the show. Erivo and Grande were shut out of their Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories, but they still got their flowers as they left everyone in the audience wanting more.

Fans watching from home were just as moved. We searched TikTok to see viewers’ reactions to Erivo and Grande’s performance.

Here’s what we found:

“I’m Not Ready!”

“I’m Not Ready!”

TikTok user @ecreip1 was excited to see Erivo and Grande do their thing on the Oscars stage. But when Erivo started the performance with a rendition of “Home” from “The Wiz,” he lost it. “How dare you? Bring the Blackness to it,” he says through happy tears in his Oscar night post.

“Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo making me scream for four minutes and 24 seconds straight,” he wrote.

“Excuse Me While I Watch This a Gazillion More Times”

“Excuse Me While I Watch This a Gazillion More Times”

User @libywllx loved everything about the performance, from Erivo and Grande’s harmony to those crazy big notes. And in her post, she let followers know that she is going to need some time to watch the magic over (and over) again.

“I will be unreachable for at least 3 weeks whilst I rewatch this 18966447 times xxx,” she captioned.

The Stars Were On Their Feet

The Stars Were On Their Feet

If you found yourself getting emotional at home, you know those watching it live in the audience were all in their feelings. User @eternalariana.0 posted a mashup of celebrity reactions, including “Wicked” director Jon Chu and co-stars Ethan Slater and Michelle Yeoh.

This Guy Doesn’t Even Like Musicals

This Guy Doesn’t Even Like Musicals

You saw practically everyone in the Dolby Theater was on their feet after Erivo and Grande’s performance. But one unlikely viewer at home found himself giving the ladies a rousing round of applause.

TikToker @heyyitssalex captured her fiancé’s priceless reaction to Erivo’s big note. “Please wait for my fiancé (who claims he hates musicals) reaction to Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar performance,” she wrote on her post.

“Anyone who didn’t think she blew it out of the water needs to have their pulse checked. Girl SMASHED it!” wrote someone in the comments.

“Not Me Crying Before She Finished The First Line”

“Not Me Crying Before She Finished The First Line”

While most viewers lost their minds when Erivo hit the last big note in “Defying Gravity,” TikToker @vanessaventuress started to tear up before she and Grande started singing.

“Not me crying before she even finished the first line,” she captioned her post.

Less than 24 hours after their big number, she says she still finds herself getting emotional.

“Such a powerful moment! To witness this was everything! Still crying watching this back!!” she wrote in the comments.

“Cynthia Bodied That”

“Cynthia Bodied That”

TikToker @theclassicmanny paid Erivo the ultimate compliment on her performance, saying her vocals almost sounded too good to be live.

“The richness of her vocals during this, beautiful,” he said. “Let me tell you something, that song is hard to sing along. And the way that she especially bodied that. Those were certainly live vocals, but it was so rich and so clear, it felt like it was prerecorded.”

“I Feel Like She’s Talking to Black People”

“I Feel Like She’s Talking to Black People”

TikToker @jusnene2.0 felt a special connection to Erivo’s Oscar performance, feeling like she was singing directly to her and other Black women who can relate to Elphaba’s struggle. “If Cynthia Erivo did not bring you to tears doing ‘Defying Gravity,’ you have no f’ing heart,” she said in her post. “Every time she hits those notes, I feel like she’s talking to us. I feel like she’s talking to Black people because we are always having to defy gravity, and we already know the racial tensions and the undertones of ‘Wicked.’ ”

“Is There Some Kind of Science Behind Those Notes?”

“Is There Some Kind of Science Behind Those Notes?”

TikTok user @hollyinthecle had a legit question for her followers.

“Is there some sort of science behind those last few notes of ‘Defying Gravity?,’ ” she asked. “Because I cry every time.”

She goes on to say that whether she sees a live performance or listen to the song in her car, she loses it. “I’ve seen it 100 times on TikTok today and every single time it brings me to tears,” she added. 

“Now I Have to Go Back and Watch the Movie”

“Now I Have to Go Back and Watch the Movie”

After watching Erivo’s emotional performance, @itsjadasasha said she wants to go back and watch “Wicked” all over again. She complimented how Erivo  “reignited [her] ‘Wicked’ addiction” until November.

“@Cynthia Erivo you ARENT REAL,” she captioned her post.

“I Had Actual Chills”

“I Had Actual Chills”

We can’t blame @ashleighkarnold for having her mouth open during Erivo and Grande’s duet. She said the “Wicked” mashup gave her goosebumps – literally.

“That Oscar performance just blew my mind. I literally cried ya’ll,” she captioned her post.

“This Feels Like History, Dude!”

“This Feels Like History, Dude!”

TikToker @supes could barely keep his cool when the two “Wicked” stars took the stage together for the Oscar opener.

“Woo! This feels like history, dude!” he said as he watched delighted. 

Someone in his comments mentioned what a shame it was the two stunning singers left the show without an Oscar.

“Making them perform and not winning is wicked,” wrote someone — pun intended.

A Theater Kid’s Dream

A Theater Kid’s Dream

We’re pretty sure @tipsytheatretraveler has heard Erivo sing “Defying Gravity” before, but her cheerful reaction to the Oscar performance was priceless.

“A theater kid who was been a Cynthia Erivo fan for years watches the Oscars opening live,” she wrote.

“This Was Our Halftime Show”

“This Was Our Halftime Show”

Taylor Nardone was clearly in his feelings while watching the performance. Visibly emotional, you can see that he is feeling every single note.

“This was our halftime show,” wrote someone in his comments.

