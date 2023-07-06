Need a Pick Me Up or a Laugh? These Are Our Favorite Comfort Movies

Need a Pick Me Up or a Laugh? These Are Our Favorite Comfort Movies

Waiting to Exhale, Black Panther and The Best Man franchise are just some of the movies we watch to lift our spirits.

Stephanie Holland
Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Sometimes life just beats you down a little too much and you need a pick me up. When that happens, we look for comfort movies. These are the ones that give you the same warm feeling as a bowl of tomato soup. They wrap their arms around you and remind you that everything is going to be OK. In these uncertain times, be sure to bookmark our favorite comfort movies.

Friday - Prime Video

Even though we know all the jokes and when they’re coming, Craig and Smokey never fail to make us laugh. When we need something to get us through the day, we love hanging out with the whole neighborhood.

Last Holiday - Paramount+

Queen Latifah’s rom-coms always leave us with a good feeling. The most inspiring of them is definitely Last Holiday, because it encourages us to live life to the fullest every single day.

The Best Man Franchise - Prime Video, Peacock

Photo: Clifton Prescod/Peacock

You can’t go wrong with The Best Man. With two movies and an eight-episode limited series, the franchise provides a full-day comfort binge of the whole story. It’s like hanging out with old friends when you need a pick-me-up.

Central Intelligence - Prime Video

The chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart is firing on all cylinders in this comedy where The Rock brilliantly plays against his action hero stereotype.

Coming to America - Prime Video

There are jokes in this 1988 comedy that haven’t aged well, but it hits us with a nostalgic feel. It takes us back to the first time we saw this classic.

Marvel’s The Avengers - Disney+

We’re so deep into the MCU and its mythology, it’s easy to forget how amazing it felt when we finally got to see The Avengers assemble. There’s also something fun about watching it now that we know what happens after this.

Hitch - Prime Video

You can never go wrong with Will Smith at the peak of his leading man charm.

Homecoming - Netflix

Beyonce unapologetically celebrating HBCU culture is the confidence boost we all need when the world is telling us that nothing is working.

Love Jones - Prime Video

Sometimes you just need someone to romance you and read you love poems. And that’s OK.

Remember the Titans - Disney+

Sports movies are a great choice when you need an inspirational pep talk to get you over that last obstacle. And if it comes from Denzel Washington, even better.

Soul Food - Prime Video

If you’re missing your family, Soul Food will remind you why you loved all those family dinners, but also why you don’t call home as much as you used to. It comforts on two levels.

Waiting to Exhale - Amazon Freevee

It can be hard to get all your friends together, but Bernadine, Savannah, Robin and Gloria are always there when you need a girls’ night.

Black Panther - Disney+

Yes, there’s a sadness that comes with watching Black Panther. But there’s also an empowerment and pride that we can’t fully put into words. This is what we need when the unrelenting racism of the news cycle becomes too much.

The Incredibles - Disney+

The Incredibles is just a fun movie. It never fails to make us feel better. Pixar will always take you on an emotional journey, and one of those emotions is definitely joy.

