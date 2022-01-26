Black Adam July 29

It’s been years since DC and Dwayne Johnson first announced he would be playing Black Adam. Now the movie is finally being released, and the first footage indicates it was well worth the wait. If anyone was ever meant to play a superhero, it’s Johnson. The Rock is Teth-Adam an antihero/villain with the same powers as Shazam, though he’s a lot more confident and powerful in using them. Aldis Hodge co-stars as Carter Hall/Hawkman, an archaeologist/reincarnated Egyptian prince who leads the Justice Society of America (JSA). Yes, we’re getting the JSA in a feature film. It’s always fascinating to see new heroes debut on the big screen, and watch as audiences discover them for the first time. We predict Hodge as Hawkman will be the breakout star.