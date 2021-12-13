The Tragedy of Macbeth - Dec. 25 (also on AppleTV+)

Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins

If ever there were two actors made to play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, it’s Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. AppleTV+ has brilliantly only released teaser trailers, so we haven’t seen any performance footage yet, but the film is already appearing on many best of the year lists. In case you’ve forgotten your high school E nglish reading, Shakespeare’s Macbeth features the title character and his wife listening to the prophecy of three witches, who claim he will be king. They then murder a bunch of people to hang on to power, before finally being murder ed themselves. Sorry, but it’s called The Tragedy of Macbeth for a reason. If nothing else, Apple should get a nice boost from all the extra credit reports assigned over the holiday school break.