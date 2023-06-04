’The Little Mermaid’ star Halle Bailey opens up about racist backlash l GMA

Ever since Halle was announced to play Ariel in the film, racists let it be known that they disapproved of a red-haired Black mermaid in their remake, as if they can’t just watch the original white mermaid in the 1990s film. Without clapping back, talking down on others, or fighting back, she has just let people say their disrespectful comments, leaving the internet and her castmates to deal with them. She has been the epitome of a princess, graceful in the eye of hatred.

Box Office Smash Despite Hatred

Image for article titled Move over Kim K! Why Halle Bailey Is the Real &quot;It Girl!&quot;
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)

Every It girl has her haters, but they always prevail. The Little Mermaid is the fifth highest-grossing film over a Memorial Day weekend in history, making $118M. People were so unjustifiably critical of the film, hence their racist views, that they took to review sites to do rating bombing. IMDb changed their rating system in order to counter the suspiciously overwhelming 1-star reviews on the movie.

Loved By Her Castmates

Melissa McCarthy on Backlash over Halle Bailey’s “The Little Mermaid” Casting

Even when Halle was first announced as Ariel, the director of the film, Rob Marshall, stood up for her. He was in awe of her talent from the moment he saw her perform with her sister at the 2019 Grammys. He asked her to audition for the film and was in tears after listening to her sing “Part of Your World.”

If you’ve been keeping up with the press tour, you have seen how the entire cast makes it their duty to protect Halle, clap back when needed, and give her her praises whenever possible.

Hair Goals

Image for article titled Move over Kim K! Why Halle Bailey Is the Real &quot;It Girl!&quot;
Photo: Variety / Contributor (Getty Images)

Halle has proudly had her hair in locs since she was five years old. She is loyal to the locs, and always finds a way to switch it up, especially for her movie role. Her hairstylist spent almost $150,000 to create the hair for Ariel!

Budding Style Icon

Image for article titled Move over Kim K! Why Halle Bailey Is the Real &quot;It Girl!&quot;
Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff (Getty Images)

Aside from her hair, she has slowly become a fashion princess. For most of her career, she has worn coordinating outfits with her sister. Now, she is finding her own style!

She’s an Inspiration

Image for article titled Move over Kim K! Why Halle Bailey Is the Real &quot;It Girl!&quot;
Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

Halle has become a sort of symbol in the Black community as well as a trailblazer. Specifically, during her run as Ariel, kids have been seen running to Halle for a hug. She always makes the kids feel beautiful and seen, making time on press tours to hug and converse with them!

Stays Booked and Busy

Beyonce - “Pretty Hurts (Chloe x Halle Cover)“

Halle was signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment when she was a teenager after being a Youtube singing sensation with her sister, forming the duo Chloe x Halle. Since then, she has acted in several films, TV shows, and performed on the biggest stages in the business... the Grammys.

Grammy-Nominated Artist

Chloe x Halle - Do It (Official Video)

Halle is half of the Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle. The duo blew up on Youtube, doing covers of popular songs. They rose to fame becoming Disney’s Next Big Thing, appearing on Disney shows and the musical movie Let It Shine.

Soon to Be Solo Music Artist

Image for article titled Move over Kim K! Why Halle Bailey Is the Real &quot;It Girl!&quot;
Photo: Jesse Grant / Stringer (Getty Images)

Unlike her sister, Chloe, Halle hasn’t released solo music. But she has revealed recently that she been spending her time in between filming, to work on her solo album! What vibe do you think we’ll get from her?

She Protects Her Loved Ones

Image for article titled Move over Kim K! Why Halle Bailey Is the Real &quot;It Girl!&quot;
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty Images)

She doesn’t let anyone talk down on the people she loves. When people criticized her older sister, Chloe, for expressing her sexuality through her music, Halle clapped back. She creates boundaries with people on social media, by letting it be known that she will fight for her loved ones. She is her sister’s keeper.

In a “Controversial” Relationship

Image for article titled Move over Kim K! Why Halle Bailey Is the Real &quot;It Girl!&quot;
Photo: Unique Nicole / Stringer (Getty Images)

All It girls date controversial people. Halle Bailey is dating rapper DDG although many people on social media do not approve. People believe that Halle is “too good” for the Youtuber, but it doesn’t look like she’s leaving her man anytime soon, so everyone might as well get used to him!

Cover Girl

EBONY May 2023 Cover Shoot: Behind-the-Scenes with Halle Bailey

Halle has been featured on four international Glamour magazine covers including Germany, Spain, Latin America, and The United States. She has also been on the cover of Vogue Arabia, British Vogue, Entertainment Weekly, and Ebony.

She’s Hardworking

Halle Bailey Did Mermaid Training for “The Little Mermaid”

Halle had to go through intense physical training in order to prepare for her role as Ariel. Many times people believe that It girls are just pretty girls in expensive clothes, but Halle has proven to be a lot more.

The Color Purple

The Color Purple | Official Trailer

Halle will play another iconic role later this year! Halle will be playing Young Nettie in The Color Purple, which will be released on Christmas 2023.

She’s Just Plain Gorgeous

Image for article titled Move over Kim K! Why Halle Bailey Is the Real &quot;It Girl!&quot;
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty Images)

All It girls are drop-dead gorgeous, and Halle is at the top of the list! Not only is she undoubtedly beautiful on the outside, but she also has a loving spirit that has captured the hearts of people of all ages.

