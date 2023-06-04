Nothing against Kim K. She has always used what she had and made loads of money for herself and her family. We’re not mad at that. But being Black, we know we have to be ten times better to be considered equal. We can’t be average like other groups can.

With the box office success of The Little Mermaid and the new excitement over The Color Purple trailer, Halle Bailey is more popular than ever. It girls are sometimes seen as people who are only known for their looks or who they date, but Halle is busting through those stereotypes. Let’s break down how her “It girl” status happened.