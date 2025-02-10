Lip Reader Spills on What Beyoncé Told Blue Ivy, Taylor Swift, Jay-Z at the Grammys, Red Carpet Convo Between Kanye West, Bianca Censori Should Have Everyone Concerned, What Did Barack Obama Tell George W. Bush at the Inauguration, Angel Reese, SZA, and Other Juicy Lip Readings, Donald Trump Allegedly Said This to Barack Obama, and Even More Professional Celeb Lip Readings

Tiktok Lip Reader Spills The Tea On What Beyoncé Said To Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Taylor Swift After Grammy Win
The BeyHive is still buzzing after Beyoncé took home two awards at the 67th Annual Grammys, Best Country Album and Album of the Year for her 2024 record, “Cowboy Carter.” While Queen Bey was more than deserving of the two awards, it was a shock to everyone watching, including the Queen herself who had been snubbed more times than any of us would like to remember. — Noah A. McGee
Lip Reader’s Interpretation of Grammy Exchange Between Kanye West, Bianca Censori Should Raise Alarm
Kanye West has stamped his name as a fashion icon, but after a recent appearance on the Grammys red carpet alongside his wife, Bianca Censori, all eyes are on the married couple— and not in a good way. Since the couple’s latest fashion stunt, people have been trying to figure out how we even got here, and now, one lip reader is spilling the tea. — Phenix S Halley
Lip Reader’s Interpretation of Barack Obama’s Exchange With George W. Bush Confirms What We’re All Thinking
Like our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama, you may not have wanted to be a guest at now-President Donald Trump’s inauguration. But odds are you wouldn’t mind being served just a little tea about what former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were talking about while watching Trump take his oath of office for the second time. — Angela Johnson
Juicy Celeb Lip Reader Interpretations, From SZA to Kelly Rowland to Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande And More
Do you ever wish you could be in the room when your favorite celebrities are chatting it up? Or have you ever thought “Wow, I wish I could read their lips?” Well, now you can! — Phenix S Halley
Updated: Lip Reader Claims Trump Said This to Obama at President Carter’s Funeral, And Here’s Our Take. You Decide.
Everyone is talking about a photo capturing a moment between former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump sitting next to each other at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. The two, who have been bitter political rivals for years, are actually smiling. And while we don’t have any audio capturing what they were actually saying to each other, we thought it would be fun to guess. Here’s what we think Trump could have said to get a laugh out of our forever president. But before we get into our guesses, we thought we’d check out what the professionals have to say. — Angela Johnson
Updated 5/23/24 at 4:38 p.m. ET — Stephanie Holland