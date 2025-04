Amid his wild social media rants, troubles with his wife, and his controversial albums, Kanye West is taking a financial loss.

On Monday, the abandoned property was purchased by a luxury home developer for $30 million, nearly $27 million less than what Ye bought it for in 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal.

With the news of the home being sold, it’s the perfect time to revisit what went down with the Chicago rapper’s former Malibu residence.