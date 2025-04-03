Kanye's Wife Is Sick of Him And Here's What She's Apparently Doing About It

It would appear no amount of money or attention can keep Kanye West’s wife around after the Chicago rapper used his platform to go on wild social media rants supporting Hitler, and making anti-semitic comments. Now he’s all alone.

On Thursday, in a new song titled, “BIANCA,” Ye claims that Bianca Censori has left him for good.

He raps on the track, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

Ye continues, “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

“I’m tracking my b***h through an app / I’m tracking my b***h through the city,” Kanye sings. “She hop in the car and she ran / My b***h just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned.”

This shouldn’t be a surprise. In March, it was revealed that the Australian model is worn out after years of insane social media rants and preparing to divorce the “Runaway” rapper. Reportedly, the only thing that was keeping her around was money.

An insider told Radar Online, “She’s been putting up with it all as a means to an end, to make a name for herself and build up a fortune. Money is very much a motivator for her, so if Kanye wants to hold off this divorce, he needs to start throwing serious cash at her. Like, many millions.”

This track is the first preview Ye has given fans of his next album, “WW3,” which is supposed to be released on Thursday.