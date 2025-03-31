Kanye West Comes for Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, John Legend and More in Shocking Interview

Everyone’s favorite— or not so much— controversial Chicago rapper is back with another attempt to stir up trouble in the industry. Kanye “Ye” West sat down... or really stood up the entire time... for an interview with DJ Akademiks. And man, was it a lot going on.

To start off, West showed up dressed in a black Ku Klux Klan outfit, pointed hood and all. The most impressive part of the whole thing is how he still had so much to say after recently going on multiple rants on social media. Still, West mustered enough strength to send shots at Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, and Kendrick Lamar throughout the hour-long conversation. Here’s what you missed...

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

The relationship between the Carters and Ye was already on shaky grounds after the “Donda” rapper took to X asking, “Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids” ... before he went on to question their mental capacity, as we previously reported. But during his recent interview, the “All of the Lights” rapper not only doubled down on his now deleted tweets, but Ye also had more to say on Jay-Z and his wife.

“Jay-Z, Beyoncé, you ain’t help me when I was having problems with my kids. You could have used your influence,” he said before adding, “You ain’t show up to my first wedding. You ain’t my family.” He also said he doesn’t care if he offended the Brooklyn rapper. “F**k him,” West continued. “How much money you think Jay-Z makes off my catalog versus what I make off it?”

John Legend

Now, we have no clue how we got here, but West also came for John Legend saying, “Look at John Legend’s old sissy ass. I ain’t never do nothing wrong to that n***a.” He continued adding, “I changed generations of his life. And he got on that fa***t ass hot sweater... They said he smells like mashed potatoes.”

Ye Interview *Unedited Version* Talks Playboi Carti, Virgil Abloh, Crypto

Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Although the rest of the hip-hop community largely agrees Kendrick Lamar out-rapped Drake during their 2024 beef, West has a different opinion. In fact, he told DJ Akademiks Drake is “a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important” after claiming the Compton rapper has “no hits.”

He also accused Lamar of copying his previous album. “The last Kendrick album, not that [GNX] but the previous one [Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers], is like a direct copy of [The Life of] Pablo. It’s like, ‘Oh, these are the drums from this song. This is the approach to this song.’”

J. Cole

West threw a quick but deadly jab at the North Carolina rapper saying, “As J. Cole said, ‘False idols.’ N***a, you’re the false idol! You can’t f**k with me no day.”

Kim Kardashian

Kanye has been more than outspoken about ongoing issues with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. During the interview, Ye shockingly said he “didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.”

He went on saying, “This white woman and this white family have control of these highly influential Black kids that are half the children of Ye.” The rapper has been in hot water w Kardashian after he released a song featuring his daughter, North West, and Sean “Diddy” Combs— who’s awaiting a federal trial in connection with human trafficking and racketeering charges.

For anyone hoping this might be the last time we see Ye for a minute, don’t count on it. The rapper is clearly not afraid of backlash, and as part of his album rollout for “Bully,” fans and foes can expect to see and hear more from the hip-hop icon.