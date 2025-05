In the 1980s, Canadian-born singer and actress Denise Matthews was considered one of the sexiest women in the entertainment industry. A chance encounter with Prince at the American Music Awards landed her a spot leading a hot new girl group and give her a brand-new stage name – Vanity.

But years of partying and drug use would eventually take a toll on her health and lead to her untimely death at age 57.

This is the story of Vanity.