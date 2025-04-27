Do You Remember The Fat Boys? The Highs and Tragic Lows of One the 80s Most Popular Hip-Hop Groups

Before there was Fat Joe, Big Pun or Biggie, there were The Fat Boys. The Brooklyn-born friends parlayed a win at a rap contest in the 1980s into a record deal, movie roles, and even an appearance on “Hollywood Squares.”

But after a crossover collab with The Beach Boys, the group that was originally named The Disco Three, felt their mainstream success had taken them too far away from their hip-hop roots and led to their breakup.

Although two of the three founding members have passed away, Damon “Kool Rock-Ski” Wimbley, the last surviving member of The Fat Boys insists they have solidified their place in hip-hop history.

This is the story of the highs and lows of The Fat Boys.