Here Are All the Summer 2023 Movies We Can’t Wait To See

As the calendar moves from spring to summer, we start thinking about heading to the beach, planning vacations and checking out our favorite movies. And as Hollywood continues to rebound from COVID-related delays, summer 2023 is jam-packed with huge franchises and stars. We’ve got final goodbyes, Disney princesses, film debuts for classic toys, and of course, superheroes. So, relax and settle in with our 2023 summer movie preview.
As the calendar moves from spring to summer, we start thinking about heading to the beach, planning vacations and checking out our favorite movies. And as Hollywood continues to rebound from COVID-related delays, summer 2023 is jam-packed with huge franchises and stars. We’ve got final goodbyes, Disney princesses, film debuts for classic toys, and of course, superheroes. So, relax and settle in with our 2023 summer movie preview.
May 5: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The final entry in the Guardians’ story looks like it’s going to be emotional.
May 19: Fast X
Jason Momoa is having way too much fun as the revenge-seeking, over-the-top villain.
May 19: White Men Can’t Jump - Hulu
No one asked for this remake, but it looks like they’re trying to make it a little different from the original.
May 26: The Little Mermaid
I could not be more excited to see Halle Bailey’s Ariel give Black kids a new role model to look up to.
June 2: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Not only do we get more Miles Morales, but we also get Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman and like a million other Spider-People. Count me in!
June 9: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
If nothing else, it’s set in the ‘90s, so there should be some fun, nostalgic references. Plus the cast includes Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.
June 16: Elemental
Like all Pixar movies, this looks adorable. Once it hits Disney+ later in the year, you’ll probably be watching it a lot.
June 16: The Blackening
Black friends are trapped in a cabin in the woods during Juneteenth weekend and hilarious horror ensues.
June 30: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Harrison Ford’s final go-round as Indy should be chock full of childhood nostalgia.
July 21: Stephen Curry: Underrated - AppleTV+
This documentary chronicles the NBA superstar’s unexpected rise to fame and how he changed the game of basketball forever.
July 21: Barbie
We’re only here for Issa Rae as President Barbie.
July 21: They Cloned Tyrone - Netflix
John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx star in this wild sci-fi conspiracy/comedy. In this land of remakes and reboots, I’m excited anytime someone delivers a fresh, original story.
July 28: Haunted Mansion
I’m sure die-hard fans of the Disney theme park ride are counting the days for this one, but for the rest of us, it’s your basic haunted house comedy.
August 18: Back on the Strip
If you like Magic Mike, but wish there was more Black representation, may I suggest Back on the Strip?
August 25: Lift
Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw lead a star-studded cast in what sounds like an Ocean’s 11-style heist movie.
September 1: The Equalizer 3
I’ve always got time to watch Denzel “equalize” bad guys.