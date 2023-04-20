Here Are All the Summer 2023 Movies We Can’t Wait To See

As the calendar moves from spring to summer, we start thinking about heading to the beach, planning vacations and checking out our favorite movies. And a s Hollywood continues to rebound from COVID-related delays, summer 2023 is jam-packed with huge franchises and stars. We’ve got final goodbyes, Disney princesses, film debuts for classic toys, and of course, superheroes. So, relax and settle in with our 2023 summer movie preview.

