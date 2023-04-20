Here Are All the Summer 2023 Movies We Can’t Wait To See

Movies

Here Are All the Summer 2023 Movies We Can’t Wait To See

Our list of the most anticipated movies of the summer features your favorite stars and franchises.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled Here Are All the Summer 2023 Movies We Can’t Wait To See
Photo: Walt Disney Studios

As the calendar moves from spring to summer, we start thinking about heading to the beach, planning vacations and checking out our favorite movies. And as Hollywood continues to rebound from COVID-related delays, summer 2023 is jam-packed with huge franchises and stars. We’ve got final goodbyes, Disney princesses, film debuts for classic toys, and of course, superheroes. So, relax and settle in with our 2023 summer movie preview.

May 5: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | “I Miss You” Clip

The final entry in the Guardians’ story looks like it’s going to be emotional.

May 19: Fast X

FAST X | Official Trailer 2 (Universal Studios) - HD

Jason Momoa is having way too much fun as the revenge-seeking, over-the-top villain.

May 19: White Men Can’t Jump - Hulu

White Men Can’t Jump | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

No one asked for this remake, but it looks like they’re trying to make it a little different from the original.

May 26: The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid | Official Trailer

I could not be more excited to see Halle Bailey’s Ariel give Black kids a new role model to look up to.

June 2: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)

Not only do we get more Miles Morales, but we also get Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman and like a million other Spider-People. Count me in!

June 9: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts x Porsche | Big Game Spot

If nothing else, it’s set in the ‘90s, so there should be some fun, nostalgic references. Plus the cast includes Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

June 16: Elemental

Elemental | Official Trailer

Like all Pixar movies, this looks adorable. Once it hits Disney+ later in the year, you’ll probably be watching it a lot.

June 16: The Blackening

The Blackening (2023) Official Trailer - Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo

Black friends are trapped in a cabin in the woods during Juneteenth weekend and hilarious horror ensues.

June 30: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer

Harrison Ford’s final go-round as Indy should be chock full of childhood nostalgia.

July 21: Stephen Curry: Underrated - AppleTV+

Image for article titled Here Are All the Summer 2023 Movies We Can’t Wait To See
Photo: AppleTV+

This documentary chronicles the NBA superstar’s unexpected rise to fame and how he changed the game of basketball forever.

July 21: Barbie

Barbie | Teaser Trailer 2

We’re only here for Issa Rae as President Barbie.

July 21: They Cloned Tyrone - Netflix

They Cloned Tyrone | Official Teaser | Netflix

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx star in this wild sci-fi conspiracy/comedy. In this land of remakes and reboots, I’m excited anytime someone delivers a fresh, original story.

July 28: Haunted Mansion

Haunted Mansion | Official Teaser Trailer

I’m sure die-hard fans of the Disney theme park ride are counting the days for this one, but for the rest of us, it’s your basic haunted house comedy.

August 18: Back on the Strip

Back On The Strip | Official Trailer

If you like Magic Mike, but wish there was more Black representation, may I suggest Back on the Strip?

August 25: Lift

LIFT - (L to R) YunJee Kim as Mi-Su, Billy Magnussen as Magnus, Úrsula Corberó as Camila, Kevin Hart as Cyrus, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Abby and Vincent D’Onofrio as Denton in Lift.
Photo: Christopher Barr/Netflix

Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw lead a star-studded cast in what sounds like an Ocean’s 11-style heist movie.

September 1: The Equalizer 3

Antoine Fuqua, Gaia Scodellaro, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington attends “The Equalizer 3&quot; photocall on October 19, 2022 in Atrani, Amalfi, Italy.
Photo: Ivan Romano (Getty Images)

I’ve always got time to watch Denzel “equalize” bad guys.

