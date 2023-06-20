Advertisement
He later quipped, “I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!”

Parris echoed similar sentiments, saying of Foxx: “I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He’s just so amazing. It was just such an honor to work with him. He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun.”

According to Foxx’s family and as previously reported by The Root, he is still recovering in a rehabilitation center in Chicago. They Cloned Tyrone hits Netflix on Friday, July 21.