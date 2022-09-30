Ya’ll remember DaBaby right? You know the “Suge” rapper from North Carolina who was once the hottest rapper in hip-hop. Well, things aren’t going too well for him, in terms of album sales. Here’s what we learned this week.

On Wednesday, Dababy reposted on his Instagram story a post from a fan page that reported that his latest album, Baby on Baby 2, is on pace to move 16,500 units in its first week of release. It was a far cry from the sales he was used to with his previous projects. Alongside the post, the North Carolina rapper wrote, “Not bad for da blackballed Baby.”

Other notable figures in hip-hop came to the defense of DaBaby and agreed with his claim that he was being blackballed by the music industry including Meek Mill, Boosie BadAzz and DJ Akademiks.

Advertisement

This begs the question, is DaBaby really being blackballed by the music industry? The answer is no, DaBaby is blackballing himself, and these are the reasons why:

1.) His homophobic rant at 2021 Rolling Loud Miami:

During his show at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021, DaBaby went on a random homophobic rant that he never truly apologized for. Possibly alienating a demographic of fans that probably enjoyed his music prior to that performance.

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order Kindle Scribe Releases November 30

Borrowing the display from the much-beloved Paperwhite, this screen provides a glare-free experience both indoors and outdoors so you can read by the pool or on the beach on a sunny day. New to this model is the inclusion of a pen. Take notes directly on the pages as you might in a traditional book, but the notes are automatically organized by title in a single place–letting you review and export them with ease. Buy from $340 at Amazon Advertisement

2.) His relationship with Tory Lanez:

He befriended and helped Tory Lanez break Megan Thee Stallion’s order of protection against him while at the same Rolling Loud Miami show. As we all know, Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot. The trial in that assault case is set to start later this year.

Advertisement

3.) Dababy’s relationship with Megan Thee Stallion:

Recently, on his new album, Baby on Baby 2, the North Carolina rapper claimed that he had relations with Megan Thee Stallion on his song “Boogeyman.” He even used a Megan lookalike in the music video for the song.

Advertisement

4.) Dababy’s legal troubles:

There’s no time to mention the countless times Dababy has been involved in serious legal trouble. Just check out these links.

Advertisement

5.) Dababy’s music just isn’t any good:

But, maybe the most important factor of them all is that maybe nobody likes his music anymore. Throughout music history, we have seen a plethora of examples of artists who have done things far worse than what DaBaby has done, but because they were so talented as artists, listeners continued to return to their music. DaBaby, I hate to tell you, your music is not that good and it no longer interests people the way it did some years ago. It’s okay, you had a good run. But the only person you have to thank is yourself and your ability to alienate fans and make uninteresting music.