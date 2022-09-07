Azealia Banks has not kept quiet when it comes to her opinions on Beyoncé. On Monday, the New York rapper laid into Beyoncé, her husband Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian and many others in the music industry.

Her social media rant started on her Instagram story, reposting a message that read, “Kim Kardashian Says a Vegan Diet Helps With Her Psoriasis. We Asked an RDN to Weigh in.”



Banks then wrote, “Wasn’t she just eating cheese n sausage with Fleet Davidson?” referencing Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

She continued, “Sis [you] need some REST, a bar of count contessa and a high dose of some kind of sulphuric compound every day. Also, we noticed [you] drinking alcohol. Vegan ain’t gonna save [you] while you’re drinking alcohol ma’am.”

In her next post, the “Luxury” rapper shifted her focus to Queen Bey writing , “You have to give Kim her props for making to 40 still looking better than all of her contemporaries and about 88% of young women. I never in a million years thought Kim K would look healthier, more alert, more sober and overall happier and in control of her shit than Beyoncé.”



The criticism of Bey doesn’t stop there. Banks then proceeds to take shots at Beyoncé and her relationship with Jay-Z.

In one of the posts she wrote, “Hate comparing but Bey really dropped the ball on aspirational pieces. She looks sooooo obviously sad with Jay-Z. And watching that energy drain her year after year just turns me off from how powerful she seemed to me as a kid.”

She later wrote, “She out grew him about ten years ago but lowkey too prideful to let another bitch have him… BEYONCÉ TAKE A BREAK PLEASE.”

Banks continued her soliloquy in many more posts that you can read below.



In a weird way, I think Banks is genuinely concerned for Beyoncé. But she’s expressing it in all the wrong ways. Comparing her to Kim Kardashian and taking shots at her husband, with whom she has three children, is not the way to do so and probably won’t change anything.



I don’t know about Banks, but Beyoncé is looking pretty great to me, thanks to her Renaissance album that fans can’t stop listening to.